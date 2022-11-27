Read full article on original website
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.44% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,863.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 42, 99.99% below its average volume of 5862051331.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
NYSE FANG Up By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.61% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,675.00. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,597.43 and 0.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,678.03.
EUR/JPY Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.27. Eur/jpy price analysis: test of multi-day support line near 142.00 looms. Overall, EUR/JPY is likely to remain weak inside a short-term bearish chart formation...
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Copper Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, Copper (HG) is $3.72. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 26483, 99.99% below its average volume of 16162538420. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
Novavax Stock Drops By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 28.98% in 10 sessions from $23.22 at 2022-11-15, to $16.49 at 16:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
BlackRock Science And Technology Trust Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 23:12 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.25% to $15,780.02, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Tornier N.V. And CrowdStrike Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Tornier N.V., Horizon Therapeutics, and Li Auto. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Tornier N.V....
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Citizens Financial Group and RenaissanceRe Hold
(VIANEWS) – Innrs Artificial Intelligence has been accurately guessing the intraday stock prices and making several successful predictions. Via News will publish the daily results of this AI algorithm. If an investor followed the Innrs AI suggestion, yesterday’s AI investment would yield a -0.11% ROI. The table below...
Bilibili And Credit Suisse Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Bilibili, Huazhu Group, and Sorrento Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
