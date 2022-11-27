Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
Platinum Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,010.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16761, 99.99% below its average volume of 12719029242.41. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Down By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.26% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,856.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 409, 99.99% below its average volume of 5901726800.82. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Down By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $21.89. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 24% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 24.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,327.92. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 25.56% up from its 52-week low and 26.84% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.2% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, CBOE (VIX) is $22.59. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.83 and 0.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.57.
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 10.13% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Futu Holdings rising 10.13% to $58.91 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.59% to $10,983.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today. Futu Holdings’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 11% Rise As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 11.76% to $0.48 at 15:11 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Riot Blockchain Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 27.12% in 21 sessions from $5.8 at 2022-11-04, to $4.23 at 14:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.47% to $10,997.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,346.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the Australian share market index has been...
Burlington Stores Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 27.43% in 21 sessions from $151.06 at 2022-11-11, to $192.49 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,425.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
Investor Sentiment Drops Ahead Of US Jobs Report
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight easing in overall market sentiment on Thursday after the Dow Jones relinquished some of the sharp gains recorded on Wednesday. The Dow gained more than 700 points on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month.
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) dropped by a staggering 27.6% in 10 sessions from $2.79 at 2022-11-14, to $2.02 at 11:42 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.4% to $11,005.08, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,433.46, following the last session’s upward trend.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 27.33% in 10 sessions from $1.72 at 2022-11-14, to $1.25 at 19:38 EST on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.59% to $10,983.78, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Citizens Financial Group and RenaissanceRe Hold
(VIANEWS) – Innrs Artificial Intelligence has been accurately guessing the intraday stock prices and making several successful predictions. Via News will publish the daily results of this AI algorithm. If an investor followed the Innrs AI suggestion, yesterday’s AI investment would yield a -0.11% ROI. The table below...
