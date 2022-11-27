Read full article on original website
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
WWE Main Event Results (12/1/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 1. Matches were taped on November 28 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show aired on Hulu Plus. You can find the results below. – Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke. – Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy. Follow...
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Been Writing Their Own AEW Dark Storyline
The storyline on AEW Dark that involves Ethan Page and Matt Hardy continues to evolve. The storyline involving Matt Hardy and The Firm, particularly Ethan Page has been one of the best storylines in the company. This storyline has always featured Private Party. Fightful Select is now reporting that the entire storyline has been put together by Matt Hardy and Ethan Page and has received positive feedback on social media.
Injured AEW Star Was Seen Around Tonight’s Dynamite Location
An injured AEW star has been spotted around tonight’s AEW Dynamite set up, but that doesn’t mean they will make their return tonight. Fightful Select have now reported that Ruby Soho, who has been out of action since AEW All Out with a broken nose, which she has successfully undergone surgery for, has been spotted around the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Dakota Kai Reveals Who Was Originally Supposed To Be In Damage CTRL
Damage CTRL formed at the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event, when Bayley returned from injury to form the group with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. According to Dakota Kai, WWE originally had different plans for the group members. Dakota Kai recently appeared on Getting Over podcast for an interview. The...
Zelina Vega Reveals She Has Significant Control Over Her Promos Thanks To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon
The current mouthpiece for Legado Del Fantasma reportedly has significant control over what she says in promos. Zelina Vega is currently the faction’s mouthpiece and has been doing well in her role. While speaking on the That’s Dope podcast, Vega noted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trust her to cut her own promos.
Stephanie McMahon Discusses The Innovation Involved In The White Rabbit Teases
The White Rabbit project began with Jefferson Airplane’s namesake music playing and QR codes appearing at WWE television and live events leading to certain clues regarding the mystery. The highly anticipated and creative roller coaster ride came to a conclusion at the end WWE Extreme Rules when Bray Wyatt made his dramatic return to WWE.
Survivor Series Had A Low Level Of Fan Interest Online
Survivor Series had less than usual fan interest. While speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Google searches related to the show are 35% lower than what they were for the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. “Right now it is slightly lower than Crown...
Jim Ross Denies WWE Offered Kanye West 10 Million Dollars For WWE Appearances
It looks like Kanye West was not offered a deal by WWE. It was previously reported that Kanye West was offered a deal to appear for WWE, but it turns out that report would turn out to be false. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross addressed the news in his...
Dijak’s Return Match To NXT Set For Tonight’s SHow
The formerly known T-Bar will be back in action on tonight’s edition of NXT. WWE has announced that Dijak will be back in action on the November 29th episode of NXT. Dijak made his return to the brand on last week’s episode of NXT, where he put the hurt on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.
AEW Dynamite Results (11/30/22)
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was hosted from Indianapolis this evening with a stacked card on deck. You can read the results for the show below. -Jon Moxley kicked off the show and was confronted by Hangman Page and they brawled. –Bryan Danielson Defeats Dax Harwood. -Ricky Starks cuts a promo...
Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Like “Comical” Sami Zayn And The Bloodline Storyline
For many fans, Sami Zayn’s current character is certainly the best thing about WWE television. This is largely due to his ability to make the members of The Bloodline break character no matter what, repeatedly making each individual. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair...
WWE No Longer Giving Bonuses To Talent For Major Premium Live Events
During Vince McMahon’s reign in the company, there were numerous instances where he gave WWE Superstars bonuses, especially for the major Premium Live Events and more. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE talent do not get any kind of bonuses in addition to their contractual payment.
Ring Of Honor Women’s World Title Match Added To Final Battle
The Women’s World Title match for Ring Of Honor Final Battle has been set. Mercedes Martinez has been out of action for quite some time with injuries but recently returned to make the save on a talent that Athena was beating on after the bell. Athena has been working more and more heel as of late, culminating her rocking Aubrey Edwards with a forearm recently.
Dakota Kai Likes The “Ms War Games” Nickname
Dakota Kai is happy with her new nickname. The former WWE Women’s tag team champion was recently a part of the War Games match competing alongside Bayley, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch. Despite her team losing the bout, Kai delivered a stellar performance at WWE Survivor Series. Dakota Kai spoke about being given the moniker of Ms. War Games on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast.
Rhea Ripley Says She Is Going To Put Becky Lynch Down
Rhea Ripley wants a piece of The Man. Rhea Ripley is on an incredible hot streak as of late with fans. Since turning heel earlier this year, she has become one of the star attractions of the WWE Women’s division. When Becky Lynch returned, WWE teased a confrontation between...
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tasha Steelz Confirms She’s Re-Signed With the Company
Fresh off the HUGE announcement that IMPACT Wrestling partnered with top streaming service DAZN for an international distribution deal, IMPACT Wrestling has also secured the services of a top Knockout for years to come. Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald took to his social media Twitter account to announce the...
