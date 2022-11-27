ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday

Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sherrif’s Office, and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the ACSO inmate lock-up. Kitna was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach

Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

BREAKING POD: 2024 linebacker Sterling Dixon commits to Crimson Tide

In landing 247sports Composite four star linebacker Sterling Dixon, Alabama added its fifth commitment for the 2024 cycle. What does the addition of Dixon mean for the Crimson Tide? In addition to discussing the 6-foot-3, 211-pounder's decision from every angle, BOL publisher Tim Watts provides insight into Alabama's upcoming close for the 2023 cycle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 13

South Carolina finished the 2022 regular season with a bang as they defeated back-to-back top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. With the regular season over and conference championships being played this weekend, the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will learn their bowl destination on Sunday. Bowl projections are ramping up as...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame

Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.

Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
247Sports

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff

Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
AUBURN, AL
