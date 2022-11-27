Read full article on original website
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sherrif’s Office, and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the ACSO inmate lock-up. Kitna was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts...
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach
Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
Browns Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson: "He is special. He is a playmaker"; Greg Newsome back, David Njoku misses
BEREA, Ohio -- Although Deshaun Watson has not played in a regular season NFL game in nearly two years, players on the Cleveland Browns have seen enough of him during practices to anticipate his return. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb says the players are excited to have Watson back...
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
BREAKING POD: 2024 linebacker Sterling Dixon commits to Crimson Tide
In landing 247sports Composite four star linebacker Sterling Dixon, Alabama added its fifth commitment for the 2024 cycle. What does the addition of Dixon mean for the Crimson Tide? In addition to discussing the 6-foot-3, 211-pounder's decision from every angle, BOL publisher Tim Watts provides insight into Alabama's upcoming close for the 2023 cycle.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
Bowl projections following Week 13
South Carolina finished the 2022 regular season with a bang as they defeated back-to-back top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. With the regular season over and conference championships being played this weekend, the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will learn their bowl destination on Sunday. Bowl projections are ramping up as...
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame
Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.
Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
'24 TE Camden Jones cuts list to three, sets commitment date
Pasadena (Calif.) junior tight end Camden Jones cut his list down to three and is set to commit next week. Jones is one of the state’s top tight end prospects and has a very high ceiling. We had a chance to see him at multiple events in the off-season and there’s a lot to like about him.
Pac-12 Championship: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 3 USC
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for the Pac-12 Championship between No. 11 Utah and No. 3 USC.
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
247Sports
