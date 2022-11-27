ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Affinity Photo image editing software $20 off this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

By Jason Parnell-Brookes
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Affinity Photo image editing software is now $20 off in this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal .

Save almost 30% off this standalone image editing software and never pay Adobe for subscriptions again. One of the most powerful image editing software available, the benefit of Serif's Affinity Photo is that you purchase the software in a single one-off payment and you can keep the software forever. No subscription!

Tempted to plunge into Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom but not sure about the monthly ongoing costs or high annual price? Serif Affinity Photo 1.10 may be the right image editing software for you. Full of features it can be used in the same way as Photoshop and will be more than ample for almost all photographers.

Non-destructive layer-based editing, RAW file processing and a full suite of photo editing tools are the mainstays of Affinity Photo but it doesn't stop there. With a dedicated brush and engine library, it's also useful for content creators that need to design graphics or want to manipulate photos and images for web and print use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXLeb_0jPC8s4800

Serif Affinity Photo: was $69.99 , now $49.99 at B&H
Full image post-production editing software that processes all kinds of image files, including RAW file processing, Affinity Photo is now $20 for this single-purchase, standalone software. Want an alternative to Photoshop at a discount price? This is it.
View Deal

In our Serif Affinity Photo review the powerful image editing software got 4.5 out of 5 stars and we were impressed with its fast processing speeds and its flexibility when editing RAW files.

Image editors will be able to save time by accessing the main photo editing tools like automatic levels, adjustments to color and contrast or altering white balance in the software. Layering is possible to create composite images (ideal for astrophotography) and one of its strongest editing tools is the High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature which, in other photo editing software can be a little too harsh giving an unrealistic finish to photos. But advanced control features like Tone Mapping, Compression, Contrast, Exposure and Saturation/Vibrance sliders aid fine-tuned control, perfect for landscape photos and astrophotos with landscapes in the foreground.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best cameras for photos and videos , and Best cameras for astrophotography .

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Nvidia’s new RTX 6000 may bust engineering department budgets at over $7,000

Nvidia’s about to launch its new for-serious-work-only RTX 6000 graphics card, and it’s going to be expensive. The new workstation card apparently showed up in retail listings on sites like ShopBLT and CompSource, according to VideoCardz, with prices coming in at a business expense-busting $7,378 to over $8,000.
PC Magazine

Happy Hacking Professional Hybrid Type-S Snow Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Review

The Happy Hacking keyboard has been around since way before 60 percent keyboards were considered trendy. Though the compact classic has only been available in the U.S. for the past few years, the Japanese brand (part of the Fujitsu and Ricoh empire) celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Remarkably, very little has changed in a quarter-century. The latest model features Bluetooth wireless support as well as its coveted Topre switches, but the Happy Hacking has always had 60 keys in the same classic shape.
Ars Technica

Pixel 7a rumors show similar design, big tech upgrades

The design of the Pixel 7a does not seem like it will contain many surprises. OnLeaks has a fresh render for Google's next mid-range phone, and it looks like a mini Pixel 7. Usually, these renders are based on CAD information passed out to accessory manufacturers, so the sizes and shapes are usually accurate, but things like the colors and materials are up for interpretation.
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy