Affinity Photo image editing software $20 off this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Affinity Photo image editing software is now $20 off in this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal .

Save almost 30% off this standalone image editing software and never pay Adobe for subscriptions again. One of the most powerful image editing software available, the benefit of Serif's Affinity Photo is that you purchase the software in a single one-off payment and you can keep the software forever. No subscription!

Tempted to plunge into Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom but not sure about the monthly ongoing costs or high annual price? Serif Affinity Photo 1.10 may be the right image editing software for you. Full of features it can be used in the same way as Photoshop and will be more than ample for almost all photographers.

Non-destructive layer-based editing, RAW file processing and a full suite of photo editing tools are the mainstays of Affinity Photo but it doesn't stop there. With a dedicated brush and engine library, it's also useful for content creators that need to design graphics or want to manipulate photos and images for web and print use.

Serif Affinity Photo: was $69.99 , now $49.99 at B&H

Full image post-production editing software that processes all kinds of image files, including RAW file processing, Affinity Photo is now $20 for this single-purchase, standalone software. Want an alternative to Photoshop at a discount price? This is it.

In our Serif Affinity Photo review the powerful image editing software got 4.5 out of 5 stars and we were impressed with its fast processing speeds and its flexibility when editing RAW files.

Image editors will be able to save time by accessing the main photo editing tools like automatic levels, adjustments to color and contrast or altering white balance in the software. Layering is possible to create composite images (ideal for astrophotography) and one of its strongest editing tools is the High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature which, in other photo editing software can be a little too harsh giving an unrealistic finish to photos. But advanced control features like Tone Mapping, Compression, Contrast, Exposure and Saturation/Vibrance sliders aid fine-tuned control, perfect for landscape photos and astrophotos with landscapes in the foreground.

