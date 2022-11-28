ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One monitor to rule them all: Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 has hit its lowest price ever

By John Levite
 2 days ago

UPDATE: For one day only, you can get a very similar model at B&H for a crazy low price of $749.99 . This is a temporary DealZone deal. Also the model number suggests this is more for business than gaming, but there is no comparable difference between the one sold at B&H or the one sold at Amazon.

When you're shopping on Cyber Monday, you should go big or go home, right? Or, you know, if you're shopping from home, go to the kitchen or something. The point is Samsung's enormous 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor has dropped to just $899.99 at Amazon. Yes, that's still pretty expensive, but if you consider it normally sells for above $1,300 and the only other time it dropped this low was during Amazon's Prime Day, then it's some good savings.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor $1,300 $899.99 at Amazon

This machine is loaded with features including a 1000R curve, adaptive sync for both AMD and Nvidia GPUs, QLED technology for beautiful image quality, and a 240Hz refresh rate for gamers. Not to mention all that gorgeous real estate. View Deal

Let's start with the 49 inches of real estate. That's a lot of monitor. That's basically all the monitor you need.  The screen has a 32:9 aspect ratio, a ‎5120 x 1440 pixel resolution, and a 1000R curve, so when you sit in front of it you become fully immersed in your PC. Whether you're watching a movie or playing a flight simulator, you're going to feel like you're a part of the action. Plus, because it's so large Samsung gives you the tools you need to make use of the space, switch easily between windows, and keep it going. Samsung's QLED technology helps keep the colors vivid, too.

From a gaming perspective, you've got an awesome 240Hz refresh rate. Plus the monitor supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro by default so you can reduce screen tearing no matter what graphics card you use.

Other features include a USB hub, a DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports for connectivity. You also get Samsung's Infinity Core lighting that lets you customize the monitor's lighting to match your setup at home.

