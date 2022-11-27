Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
The conservation legacy center nears closer to 2025 opening
MISSOULA, Mont. - The U.S. Forest Service History Museum is nearing completion of its new conservation legacy center. Serving as the "anchor" for the museum's entire facility, which will be aimed to showcase and educate people about the country's natural heritage. A vision of the museum since 2008, as it...
Fairfield Sun Times
Highest-paying business jobs in Missoula
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
UM to name Dahlberg Arena floor Robin Selvig Court
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana in Missoula is naming the Dahlberg Arena floor Robin Selvig Court to honor the former Lady Griz coach. Later in the 2022-2023 season, the Dahlberg Arena floor going to be called Robin Selvig Court. A release from Griz Communications said Selvig helped the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Flathead Avalanche Center warns of possible dangerous avalanche conditions
KALISPELL, Mont. - Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in the Flathead, Lake and Lincoln County areas. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin ahead of forecasted snowfall and warming temperatures. Heavy snow may create slabs one to two feet thick that break on buried layers of old...
Fairfield Sun Times
Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
Fairfield Sun Times
Barricaded suspect in 2300 block of Johnson St. taken into custody
UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:74 a.m. The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:. "The suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment from an injury sustained during the original incident on November 28, 2022. Police will...
Fairfield Sun Times
New healthcare worker program helping more vulnerable populations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department and partnership healthcare are teaming up with All Nations, a Native-based health center to launch a new program to bring services directly to our more at-risk communities. It will be geared toward our more vulnerable populations like those in crisis, low income...
Fairfield Sun Times
Death by suicide suspected in Mineral County jail
A person is suspected to have died by suicide at the Mineral County jail over the weekend, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth. The individual was found by a jail staff person around noon on Saturday in the Superior detention facility, Toth said. “(An) inmate was in a cell...
Comments / 0