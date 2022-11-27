Read full article on original website
NYS out an estimated $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments
The state has lost an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments due to the. mismanagement, according to an audit by NYS Comptroller. . A press release from the comptroller's office stated that auditors could not calculate the exact amount due to the DOL's refusal to provide data and that this amount is likely an understatement, as it was based on the DOL's estimated fraud rate for the state's unemployment insurance program in state fiscal year 2020-21.
ACI Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
ACI's new study recommends reforms that will effectively tackle Florida’s litigious homeowner insurance environment and the increase premiums for consumers. These market conditions harm consumers by forcing them to pay exorbitant premiums to insure their property – doubling in just the last three years and running. $2,600. more...
An alternative to Florida insurance claim litigation
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is one of 50 states and experiences 9% of all homeowner's insurance claims, not unreasonable given our weather and geography. However, Florida has 79% of all homeowner's property insurance litigation. Stop for a moment and consider those numbers – 9 % of claims nationwide and 79% of all disputed claims in the U S. Really?
Defend Florida's most vulnerable, hidden workers
Across Florida , tens of thousands of workers labor under uncertain conditions, paid far less than a living wage (and vulnerable for wage theft) and lacking critical protections like health insurance. It says a lot about the status of work in the Sunshine State that the above paragraph could apply...
More than 5,000 sign up for Colorado's health insurance pilot for residents who are undocumented
About 5,700 people have taken advantage of Colorado's OmniSalud program to expand insurance to those who are in the country without legal documentation, and almost all of them have qualified for subsidies to significantly lower their costs. People who are undocumented have been able to buy insurance through the state-run...
ConnectiCare to pull out of CT’s fully insured small group market
ConnectiCare, which offers health plans on and off Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, has alerted brokers that it will soon stop selling small group policies to new customers. Cloe Poisson / CTMirror.org Related Stories “ConnectiCare has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the fully insured small employer market in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Kimberly Kann said…
Fight against Medicare Advantage plan for retirees has only just begun
Delaware State News (Dover) State retirees are now receiving a mailing from the state Pensions Office notifying us that there will be no changes to our coverage through. . It seems like a victory - no Medicare Advantage plan, no loss of our funds if we opt out. The key...
You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida [Miami Herald]
Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
Supporters say high school course on financial literacy makes sense [The Santa Fe New Mexican]
Santa Fe New Mexican, The (NM) Cooper, an Albuquerque -based financial adviser, often translates retirement contributions into a language he knows 20-somethings will understand: Contributing. $20. per paycheck to a 401(k) is the equivalent of not purchasing three drinks at. Starbucks. . That money will grow over time into a...
End of the line: Why some New Mexicans may no longer qualify for Medicaid next year
65, received a letter in August warning him he may lose his Medicaid coverage once the federally designated COVID-19 crisis ends. Once a federal infusion of funds runs out, New Mexico Medicaid enrollees will once again have to renew their coverage annually — a requirement suspended during the crisis. (
children and youth Treatment for ACE may be lacking
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) In 2020 the state launched the adverse childhood experiences initiative, with the goal of cutting the number of those experiences in half within one generation. Today the number of doctors screening patients for adverse experiences is growing, but the state is failing to track...
Watchdog group asks NC treasurer to help curb corporate landlord ‘abuse’
A national watchdog group wants North Carolina’s treasurer to use his agency’s influence as an investor to curb “abuses” by the country’s largest corporate landlord. detailed the North Carolina Retirement System’s more than. $3 billion. in commitments to a firm called. Landmark Partners. ,...
Feds charge Wisconsin real estate investor with bank fraud, seize $35 million
Post-Bulletin (Rochester, MN) Nov. 30—ROCHESTER — A Wisconsin real estate investor, who often buys and sells multimillion dollar properties in the. area, is facing three federal charges of bank fraud. On. Nov. 17. ,. , 31, was indicted by a grand jury and charged by the. U.S. Attorney's...
Missouri woman sentenced for pandemic loan fraud
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) ST. LOUIS - A Ladue woman was sentenced Wednesday for defrauding the U.S. government and taxpayers of hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic relief funds. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Rose Shaw, 65, pleaded guilty on Feb....
MDHS continuing Medicare enrollment assistance through December 7
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services :. Volunteers and staff with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are prepared to assist Mississippians in navigating the complexities of Medicare. Medicare open enrollment continues through. December 7, 2022. . Medicare recipients needing assistance...
AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio Expands Provider Network Across State
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, a managed care organization that is slated to begin serving Ohio Medicaid enrollees in early 2023 and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced that it has expanded its provider network across. Ohio. as it prepares to begin serving the state. AmeriHealth Caritas...
Idaho health department asks court to dismiss trans discrimination lawsuit
An attorney representing the state of Idaho filed a motion Friday asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare over alleged discriminatory policies that deny transgender people coverage under Medicaid for gender reassignment surgery. (Getty Images)An attorney representing the state of Idaho filed a motion Friday asking a judge to dismiss a…
Medicaid expansion debate takes twist: The end of one emergency could trigger another in Kansas
Topeka Capital Journal (KS) Kansans are used to a particular kind of debate over Medicaid expansion. Lawmakers in the Sunflower State have scrapped for years over whether to take advantage of a provision in the Affordable Care Act allowing states to expand the health care program covering low-income residents to those making 138% of the federal poverty level.
2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members
Nov. 29— Shreveport, Louisiana investigators say two women worked together through a third-party company to obtain USAA Bank members' information to allegedly steal over $1 million. Watkins allegedly used the company's resources to obtain USAA Bank member info and then sell it to Glass, who would use it to defraud numerous bank members out of their money.
'Dreaded' FEMA rule imperils Florida rebuilding
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Thousands of homeowners in Southwest Florida whose homes were damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian are running into a bureaucratic buzzsaw that may force them to tear down their properties and rebuild at higher elevations. In response, some local governments are seeking workarounds to help homeowners...
