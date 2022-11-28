ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Times Taylor Swift Faced Backlash For The Worst Reasons

By Ryan Schocket
 6 days ago

There are a few constants when it comes to Taylor Swift . She's guaranteed to make good music, write smart lyrics, be a good person, love her fans, and UNFORTUNATELY, face backlash for ridiculous shit.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV

Here are 11 times she faced unwarranted backlash.

Remember this is my opinion, but still, it’s basically fact.

1. When she said she had a good year and people got mad:

After performing at the Jingle Ball in 2017, Taylor took to Instagram to thank her fans. “I love you guys so much,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.” Obviously, 2017 was a horrible year for a multitude of reasons. Still, Taylor should be allowed to say she had a good year, without backlash from every media outlet imaginable. After all, she was most likely referring to the success of her long-awaited Reputation album — not talking about, like, current events.

@taylorswift / @paul_sidoti / Via instagram.com

2. When she faced backlash for literally dating a normal amount of people in her 20s:

ET

People in their 20s date. Taylor Swift, in her 20s, did exactly that. People tore her apart for it, as if it was some egregious thing to do. She was slut-shamed, ridiculed, memed, asked about it in interviews. Sadly, she still faces this sexist criticism. Ugh.

3. When she faced backlash early in her career for her surprise face:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efnXN_0jPBnCeb00

Early in her record-breaking career, Taylor used to face backlash frequently for — get this! — having a "surprise face." It literally made magazine headlines. Taylor told Nightline : "People make so much fun of me for that. I don't know. It's like, if you win an award, isn't that crazy? How do you sit there and be like, 'Oh, another Grammy. I guess I'm gonna get that now?'" Exactly.

Kevin Winter / Getty

4. When she was torn apart because of an off performance — even though it seemed like her ear monitor wasn't working:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vrtJ_0jPBnCeb00

Taylor performed "Rhiannon" with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammys. It wasn't her best performance — probably because her ear monitor wasn't working properly. But in the end, Taylor wrote a song about a vicious critic. You may have heard of it. "Mean." She won two Grammys for it.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

5. When people had a whole day of discourse about this body suit in the "...Ready for It?" music video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277c7m_0jPBnCeb00

People called it fake, CGI, etc. Taylor remained unbothered. Love her.

@taylorswift

6. When people got mad at Taylor because she played a "banjitar" instead of a banjo on the Speak Now tour. LIKE???

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AYM7_0jPBnCeb00

Like, who gives a shit?! She's talented. Sit down, enjoy the talent, and get over it.

@Emma M / Via youtube.com

7. When Taylor faced backlash from some people — and from Demi Lovato — because she donated $250,000 to Kesha:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275RU8_0jPBnCeb00

Like, Taylor was helping to pay for Kesha's court fees, and people somehow found an issue with it. SMHHHH.

@ddlovato / Via Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

8. When people got mad at her recently for winning too many awards:

not to repost these weirdos all the time but i find so satisfactory to see people getting extremely angry at taylor for being successful 😭 like you know a woman is THE MOMENT when the mere fact she's dancing or smiling makes people this raged

@everhoaxx 10:54 PM - 21 Nov 2022

9. When she infamously faced near-cancellation after Kim Kardashian edited a recording of her and Kanye West:

10. And lastly, people got mad she wore designer clothes on the cover of Vogue :

this whole discourse about taylor wearing designer clothes for vogue magazine started thanks to no ma’am

@shakeitsoff 06:06 PM - 09 Aug 2019

