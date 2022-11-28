10 Times Taylor Swift Faced Backlash For The Worst Reasons
By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
6 days ago
There are a few constants when it comes to Taylor Swift . She's guaranteed to make good music, write smart lyrics, be a good person, love her fans, and UNFORTUNATELY, face backlash for ridiculous shit.
Here are 11 times she faced unwarranted backlash.
Remember this is my opinion, but still, it’s basically fact.
1. When she said she had a good year and people got mad:
2. When she faced backlash for literally dating a normal amount of people in her 20s:
ET
People in their 20s date. Taylor Swift, in her 20s, did exactly that. People tore her apart for it, as if it was some egregious thing to do. She was slut-shamed, ridiculed, memed, asked about it in interviews. Sadly, she still faces this sexist criticism. Ugh.
3. When she faced backlash early in her career for her surprise face:
4. When she was torn apart because of an off performance — even though it seemed like her ear monitor wasn't working:
5. When people had a whole day of discourse about this body suit in the "...Ready for It?" music video:
6. When people got mad at Taylor because she played a "banjitar" instead of a banjo on the Speak Now tour. LIKE???
7. When Taylor faced backlash from some people — and from Demi Lovato — because she donated $250,000 to Kesha:
8. When people got mad at her recently for winning too many awards:
9. When she infamously faced near-cancellation after Kim Kardashian edited a recording of her and Kanye West:
10. And lastly, people got mad she wore designer clothes on the cover of Vogue :
