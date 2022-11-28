ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Posted An "Epic Fail" Family Photo With Her 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin, And It's A Lot

By Natasha Jokic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abvc4_0jPBnBls00

I hope you're lying down, because the Baldwins are back at it with another...busy family photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhL6H_0jPBnBls00
Jason Mendez / WireImage / Getty Images

In case you didn't know, Hilaria and Alec have seven children together under the age of 10. The most recent addition to the family, Ilaria (aka the Spanish-sounding version of "Hilaria"), was born a few months ago .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxASD_0jPBnBls00

The three youngest children were born in September 2020, February 2021, and September 2022.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

Now, it's not as if I know much about having children — I'm just an idiot with internet access. SO take what you will from the range of emotions present in this image:

Hilaria Baldwin / Via instagram.com

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," Hilaria wrote in the caption. Okay!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNiVJ_0jPBnBls00

The photo where I'm blinking by the Thanksgiving table suddenly looks quite serene.

Hilaria Baldwin / Via instagram.com

Alec, whom I am most definitely not afraid of, posted this comment in response:

Hilaria Baldwin / Via instagram.com

That's not all the high jinks from the Baldwin familia this weekend! Alec was apparently "bothering" Hilaria, so she retaliated by wearing a shirt with his face on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHJub_0jPBnBls00
Hilaria Baldwin / Via instagram.com

EVERYTHING IS FINE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ud6ki_0jPBnBls00
Hilaria Baldwin / Via instagram.com

¡Dios mío!

