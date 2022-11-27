Read full article on original website
The Daily Recap: Georgia's matchup advantage
Here is the Nov. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. LSU head coach Brian Kelly noted that his team will have its hands full when it comes to defending Georgia in the SEC Championship. Upon reviewing the Bulldogs' on film, he said they pose a lot of matchup problems on the offensive side of the ball.
Opinion: Five keys for Georgia
Georgia is a 16.5-17.5-point favorite over LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship. But that certainly does not mean the Bulldogs can simply roll their hats onto the field and expect to win. Under first-year head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers have truly had a remarkable year considering the debacle they...
LSU vs. Georgia: SEC Championship notes
LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) will make its seventh SEC Championship Game appearance on Saturday when the Tigers face top-ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler (pxp), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dill (sideline...
Kirby Smart's message has the Bulldogs' attention
During Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship, wide receiver Ladd McConkey was asked what it was like to play for head coach Kirby Smart. McConkey smiled, as he chose his words carefully. It’s absolutely no secret that the demands Smart places on his players and the...
The latest on Khalil Barnes
MIDWEEK CLEMSON FOOTBALL INSIDER
