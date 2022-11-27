ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
itrwrestling.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Sheamus Shouldn’t Challenge Roman Reigns

Now that Roman Reigns has dominated and stood at the top of WWE for over two years, the question of who might dethrone him has grown ever bigger. During his run as World Champion Reigns has already defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Edge, meaning that there aren’t many realistic challengers remaining.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Official Issues Public Apology Over “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown

On the November 25th episode of SmackDown, Charles Robinson was the official in charge during the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both teams were looking to secure the WarGames advantage at the upcoming Survivor Series, and in the end, Sheamus and McIntyre emerged victorious.
itrwrestling.com

Black Friday WWE SmackDown Ratings – November 25th, 2022

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus take on The Usos in the main event with both teams vying to secure the advantage for their respective teams inside WarGames. In the end, McIntyre and Sheamus scored a surprising victory over the WWE Tag Team Champions, ensuring that their team would have the coveted advantage.
itrwrestling.com

The Undertaker Reveals The Truth Surrounding His Iconic Cucumber Fear

The Undertaker has faced a number of formidable foes during his decades in WWE, and he’s not shown fear in the face of fire, fighting on top of Hell in a Cell, or being attacked with numerous weapons. Instead, The Deadman is said to have a fear of what most people find to be an unassuming fruit: the cucumber.
TEXAS STATE
itrwrestling.com

There Is A “Possibility” AEW Star Could Return To WWE

For weeks there has been an ever-increasing amount of speculation surrounding William Regal and a potential move back to WWE, despite being released from the company less than a year ago. In the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series Triple H referenced Regal on social media, while it had been rumoured...
itrwrestling.com

Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion

Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Slammed Over “Disrespectful” Gimmick Rip-Off

On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
itrwrestling.com

Finn Balor Believes Current WWE Superstar Will Become A ‘Huge Star’

The Judgment Day has undergone a number of changes since first forming as an alliance between Edge and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 38. The group shortly added Rhea Ripley to its ranks, and when Finn Balor joined in June, he ousted Edge as leader. The most recent addition to the...
itrwrestling.com

Austin Theory Shows Off His Incredible Ten-Year Body Transformation

Austin Theory has had quite the year in 2022. He won his first United States Championship back in April when he defeated Finn Balor only to lose the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, his luck would turn when he was entered as a surprise eighth member in the men’s Money in the Bank match later that night at the behest of Vince McMahon, who took a special interest in the star after he stole the then-Chairman’s Cleopatra’s Egg at the 2021 Survivor Series. Theory was ultimately victorious in becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.
itrwrestling.com

Black Friday AEW Rampage Ratings – November 25th, 2022

The Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage aired at a special start time of 4pmET/3pmCT and saw a shocking heel turn from Dark Order’s 10 in the main event. The trios bout was supposed to be John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 against RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, but 10 (otherwise known as Pres10 Vance) was nowhere to be found. However, when Negative One and Evil Uno sent 10 in to help his teammates while they were in peril, he attacked them instead, turning his back on his longtime allies.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Believes They’re Being Set Up To Face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for well over 800 days and has been recognised as the Undisputed Champion since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It’s a run of dominance that is almost unparalleled in the modern era, and has seen the star defeat Hall of Famers, former World Champions and some of the very best that the world has to offer.
itrwrestling.com

What Is Ronda Rousey’s UFC Record?

Before dominating the squared circle with WWE, ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey revolutionised MMA when she went to the UFC and became UFC Bantamweight Champion. Rousey is no stranger to a fight after a successful career as a judoka which took her to two Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008. It was in Beijing in 2008 that Ronda Rousey won her only Olympic medal when she brought home bronze for Team USA in the 70kg category in Judo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy