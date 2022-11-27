ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

103.7 The Hawk

100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday

You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree

There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings

This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
103.7 The Hawk

Billings, Let’s Paint Happy Little Trees with the Great Bob Ross

I don't think there's a better role model for the human race than Bob Ross. The popular television artist that inspired so many people around the globe to embrace their inner peace and enjoy their life has also left his mark upon my life. I decided I was going to try and paint a landscape just like Bob did, because he always says that we can do it. Let's get started.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Symphony to Host Acclaimed Pianist Honoring 1942 Concert

The Billings Symphony Orchestra, along with world renowned pianist Mackenzie Melemed, will bring the final recital of Sergei Rachmaninoff to life once again at the Billings Depot on Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Experience the famed 1942 recital from Carnegie Hall from your local symphony as well as one of the best, most consummate solo artists in the entire world.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Montana City With The Most Stolen Cars

If you've ever been a victim of car theft, you're familiar with that penetrating and sinking feeling of knowing that your car is somewhere on this planet, but at present is not available to you. It seems to always happen at the worst time, doesn't it? Well, any time is a wildly inconvenient time to discover that someone's made off with your vehicle. But just once, could the thieves perhaps wait a couple weeks AFTER I make the final payment to enjoy my newfound freedom from having a bank note to make every month? Can I be afforded that courtesy? No.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings

Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Will This Fantasy Author from Billings Impress Me with His Books?

I finally get to cover fantasy novels, which are some of my absolute favorite books of all time. I own The Hobbit and the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in leatherback, as well as the Mistborn series by Brandon Sanderson on my Amazon account, among others. But this fantasy author is from right here in the Magic City, and his four-book series could become one of my favorites. Let's find out.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around

It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What’s the Best Place in Billings to go Black Friday Shopping?

Despite a fairly negative view on Black Friday across Montana, there are still definitely those shoppers who are willing to bust down doors in the early morning after Thanksgiving. But where are the best deals and the best places to go Black Friday shopping in the Magic City? A study from WalletHub shows the shops with the best average discounts, but some shops on that list aren't in Billings. So, I've only found the ones that we have right here in town.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season

Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

