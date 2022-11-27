Read full article on original website
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree
There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
Santa Came to TOWNsquare Media Billings [Photos and Interview]
Meeting Santa from Holiday Nights @ Zoo Montana was the highlight of my 2022!. Just like millions of kids around the world, meeting the jolly guy in red was more fun than I expected. Being child-like is a good thing in my book. I don’t let the stresses of adult life get me down. And Santa was the cutest man ever.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
Billings, Let’s Paint Happy Little Trees with the Great Bob Ross
I don't think there's a better role model for the human race than Bob Ross. The popular television artist that inspired so many people around the globe to embrace their inner peace and enjoy their life has also left his mark upon my life. I decided I was going to try and paint a landscape just like Bob did, because he always says that we can do it. Let's get started.
Robbery In Billings at 5th and Burlington, Robber On The Loose
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. A robbery was reported at 11:58 today at 5th and Burlington in Billings. The victim was walking to their car when they were approached by a white male who robbed him at gunpoint. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is...
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
Billings Symphony to Host Acclaimed Pianist Honoring 1942 Concert
The Billings Symphony Orchestra, along with world renowned pianist Mackenzie Melemed, will bring the final recital of Sergei Rachmaninoff to life once again at the Billings Depot on Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Experience the famed 1942 recital from Carnegie Hall from your local symphony as well as one of the best, most consummate solo artists in the entire world.
The Montana City With The Most Stolen Cars
If you've ever been a victim of car theft, you're familiar with that penetrating and sinking feeling of knowing that your car is somewhere on this planet, but at present is not available to you. It seems to always happen at the worst time, doesn't it? Well, any time is a wildly inconvenient time to discover that someone's made off with your vehicle. But just once, could the thieves perhaps wait a couple weeks AFTER I make the final payment to enjoy my newfound freedom from having a bank note to make every month? Can I be afforded that courtesy? No.
I Found the Most Adorable, and Affordable Ornaments in Billings
I love looking at friends' Christmas trees because they are unique that person. Some people have Disney trees, while others put ornaments passed down for generations, and some go the simple glass-ball ornaments route. The ornaments you hang are quite personal. And I know I'm not the only one who loves looking at them.
Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings
Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
Will This Fantasy Author from Billings Impress Me with His Books?
I finally get to cover fantasy novels, which are some of my absolute favorite books of all time. I own The Hobbit and the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy in leatherback, as well as the Mistborn series by Brandon Sanderson on my Amazon account, among others. But this fantasy author is from right here in the Magic City, and his four-book series could become one of my favorites. Let's find out.
Stabbing on South Side in Billings on Tuesday Sends 1 To Hospital
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter... A 38-year-old female was transported to a local hospital with injuries from a stabbing on the south side of Billings, at 3rd Ave S & S 30th. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Missoula Reaction to ESPN GameDay in...
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around
It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
What’s the Best Place in Billings to go Black Friday Shopping?
Despite a fairly negative view on Black Friday across Montana, there are still definitely those shoppers who are willing to bust down doors in the early morning after Thanksgiving. But where are the best deals and the best places to go Black Friday shopping in the Magic City? A study from WalletHub shows the shops with the best average discounts, but some shops on that list aren't in Billings. So, I've only found the ones that we have right here in town.
Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season
Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
