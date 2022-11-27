If you've ever been a victim of car theft, you're familiar with that penetrating and sinking feeling of knowing that your car is somewhere on this planet, but at present is not available to you. It seems to always happen at the worst time, doesn't it? Well, any time is a wildly inconvenient time to discover that someone's made off with your vehicle. But just once, could the thieves perhaps wait a couple weeks AFTER I make the final payment to enjoy my newfound freedom from having a bank note to make every month? Can I be afforded that courtesy? No.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO