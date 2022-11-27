Read full article on original website
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials
A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 25-year-old Henry Ruiz Ordonez is wanted for burglary, abduction and domestic assault.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lee Highway in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Missing Fairfax County man found safe
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lam was found safe. EARLIER STORY: A Senior Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County man last reported seen at 11:45 Sunday night. State police say 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen on Braddock Rd in Annandale. Police say Lam is an Asian...
1 struck, killed by vehicle in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Fairfax County,. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say driver of the striking vehicle remained at the...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 29 outside Centreville shopping centers
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pedestrian died last night after a vehicle hit them on Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville. The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive intersection, which is outside the Centrewood Plaza and Centreville Square shopping centers. Officers arrived at the scene before...
Two Pedestrians In Nearby DMV Counties Killed In Separate Crashes Hours Apart: Police
Two pedestrians were killed in the DMV area overnight as police investigate a pair of separate fatal crashes in Fairfax and Prince George’s County that happened within hours of each other. First, in Maryland, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday,...
2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County
One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit a...
35-year-old pedestrian hit by minivan, killed in Prince William County
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a minivan in Manassas.
6 Teens Nabbed in Sneaker Store Break-in
Juvenile petitions are expected to be filed against six teens suspected of breaking into the Restocked Sneakers store in Leesburg early Sunday morning. It is the second burglary reported at the store this month. According to the report, Leesburg Police officers were dispatched to the Madison Trade Plaza store at...
MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
