ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials

A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Fairfax County man found safe

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lam was found safe. EARLIER STORY: A Senior Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County man last reported seen at 11:45 Sunday night. State police say 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen on Braddock Rd in Annandale. Police say Lam is an Asian...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

1 struck, killed by vehicle in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Fairfax County,. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say driver of the striking vehicle remained at the...
CENTREVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County

One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man from Winchester dies in Shenandoah County crash Saturday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Shenandoah County over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit a...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

6 Teens Nabbed in Sneaker Store Break-in

Juvenile petitions are expected to be filed against six teens suspected of breaking into the Restocked Sneakers store in Leesburg early Sunday morning. It is the second burglary reported at the store this month. According to the report, Leesburg Police officers were dispatched to the Madison Trade Plaza store at...
LEESBURG, VA
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
ffxnow.com

Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
CHANTILLY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy