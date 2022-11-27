Read full article on original website
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury
Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Packers Could Make Life Easier for Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are a bad football team in 2022. That was evident when they got walloped in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and not even a brief winning streak could change that reality. Now fading and facing injury, they could make things easier for Minnesota down the stretch.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Look: JJ Watt Makes His Opinion On Luke Fickell Very Clear
Wisconsin's football program on Sunday announced a new hire for its coaching vacancy: Luke Fickell. The news was largely received well. Fickell had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats and was viewed to have earned this opportunity with experience over Wisconsin's interim coach ...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
