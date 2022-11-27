ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?

SeaTac Blog
 4 days ago
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County.

You have questions, Recology has answers!

Hey Recology,

I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?

Thank you,

Alex

Hi Alex,

We are glad you asked this! While Styrofoam, also known as Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), is not accepted through your regular curbside recycling bin, we do offer an on-call pickup of this material on the same day you are scheduled for recycling collection.

To set up a pickup, please follow these steps:

  • Ensure that your material is NOT the grey “Insta-Paks” or Styrofoam packing peanuts.
  • Ensure your material is NOT the bendy, non-breakable kind of foam– this is a different kind of material called polyethylene.
  • Remove all stickers and labels from the Styrofoam, and make sure it is clean (no foodwaste or stains on food trays).
  • Place the material in a clear plastic bag.
  • To request a Styrofoam™ collection, please submit a Special Recycling Item Request Form or call Customer Service at (206) 767-3322.
  • On your pickup day, place the bag of Styrofoam curbside to be picked up.

In addition to setting up a pickup, you can also drop off Styrofoam to the Recology Store in Highline, located at 15858 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148. This service is free of charge for Recology customers. Please note that the store has a daily limit of 32 gallons of Styrofoam for each customer, so if you have more than that amount, you’ll need to make an additional trip.

Our vendor who takes Styrofoam is Styro Recycle and they are located in Kent. You can take your Styrofoam directly to their business as well!

Thank you,

Recology

