Raiders RB Josh Jacobs 'likely to play' vs. Seahawks today

The Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders both have late additions to their injury reports this week. Yesterday we learned that right tackle Abe Lucas is now questionable to play later today due to an illness. For Vegas, the question mark is running back Josh Jacobs, who is dealing with a calf issue.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Jacobs is “likely” to play against Seattle today.

Losing Jacobs would be a huge blow for the Raiders offense, which generally runs through him.

As a rusher Jacobs has totaled 930 yards on 183 carries (5.1 per attempt) and scored seven touchdowns. Jacobs also has 34 catches and 251 yards as a receiver. Only Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson have more yards from scrimmage in 2022. Jacobs is currently ranked No. 1 at running back in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus grades.

Inactives will be released in two hours.