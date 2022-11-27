Read full article on original website
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
BREAKING: Penguins’ Letang Out Indefinitely After Having Stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman Kris Letang had a stroke Monday — the second one during his NHL career — and will be out indefinitely while further tests and a medical plan moving forward are completed. The positive news is that, according to a team release, the medical event...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
Yardbarker
Mike Sullivan Calls Hit in Penguins Overtime 'Dangerous'
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes met up for the first time of the season and the two teams jockeying for position in the Metropolitan Division needed an extra frame. The Hurricanes pulled out the win over the Penguins, but was it a clean win?. A borderline hit...
Yardbarker
Penguins Disappointed but Look at OTL Point as Positive
PITTSBURGH - It’s going to be a dog fight to make it into the postseason from the Metropolitan Division, and the Pittsburgh Penguins want to be well in that mix. The Penguins entered their contest against the Carolina Hurricanes a perfect 3-0 against Metro rivals, but couldn’t extend their streak to four.
Yardbarker
Penguins Early Spark Fades Away in Controversial OT Loss
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins entered their first matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes of the season a perfect 3-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents. Through the early portions of the game, it seemed like the Penguins might be able to remain perfect. Sidney Crosby opened the scoring with an early goal...
Yardbarker
Penguins Need to Be Ready for Challenge Against Hurricanes
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have started the season a perfect 3-0 against their Metropolitan Division rivals, all three coming from multi-goal victories. Though the Penguins are perfect against the Metro, they haven’t played the stiffest competition. They’ve played, and defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals, and Philadelphia...
Yardbarker
Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Speaks on Kris Letang's Stroke
Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke on matte and said that everyone is concerned for Letang and hope he can make a quick recovery. “We’re all concerned for Kris, because we care about him,” Sullivan said. “Stroke is a scary word.”. Despite the situation Letang has been put...
Yardbarker
Penguins star Kris Letang suffers stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed Tuesday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what was described as an illness, but the issue was a lot more serious than it sounded. Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday that Letang will be out indefinitely after the 35-year-old suffered...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes beat Penguins in OT for second straight win
Brett Pesce scored on a two-on-none rush at 2:20 of overtime Tuesday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their second win in a row, 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Martin Necas also scored, Pesce added an assist and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes, whose mini-streak comes after a five-game losing skid (0-1-4).
Yardbarker
The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming
For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
Yardbarker
Pat Maroon launches campaign to support Tampa Bay mental health nonprofit in response to broadcaster’s fat-shaming comments
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon made a $2,000 donation to a local mental health nonprofit on Wednesday in response to fat-shaming comments made by Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards. Edwards took aim at Maroon for his size during the first period of Tuesday’s game between the Bruins and...
