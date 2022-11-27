ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 hospitalized, at least 15 displaced after apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people were hospitalized and between 15 and 20 residents were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to Rainbow Bridge Apartments at about 11 p.m. CST, KSHB-TV reported.

Fire crews rescued five people from balconies at the apartment building, according to WDAF-TV. One of the hospitalized victims suffered from severe burns and smoke inhalation, the television station reported.

No firefighters were injured, KSHB reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

