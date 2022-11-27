Read full article on original website
Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph
St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
Governor Parson extends Missouri drought alert
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Despite recent rainfall throughout the KMZU listening area, the State of Missouri continues to be affected by drought. To date, 87% percent of Missouri continues to face abnormally dry conditions, with many counties still experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought. An estimated 2.7 million Missourians are currently living in a drought affected area. Drought conditions are not expected to substantially improve this winter.
Needed Rains Raise Hope for Raising Mississippi River Levels
USDA - Tuesday precipitation in rivers that serve as main and secondary Mississippi River tributaries could provide a needed boost to evaluate water levels that have been lower than normal of late. USDA's Rod Bain has more in this report:
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
