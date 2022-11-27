ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp U.S. Route 36 Missouri River bridges rehabilitation project in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – A project to rehabilitate the westbound Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge over the Missouri River has been suspended for the winter season. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the process of winterizing the project and moving barriers earlier this week. During the winter suspension, the east end (St. Joseph side) of the westbound bridge will remain narrowed to one lane. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 will remain closed.
Governor Parson extends Missouri drought alert

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Despite recent rainfall throughout the KMZU listening area, the State of Missouri continues to be affected by drought. To date, 87% percent of Missouri continues to face abnormally dry conditions, with many counties still experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought. An estimated 2.7 million Missourians are currently living in a drought affected area. Drought conditions are not expected to substantially improve this winter.
