Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
With NFL Draft decision ahead, Cadillac Williams ‘would love’ to see Tank Bigsby return in 2023
Cadillac Williams has been in Tank Bigsby’s shoes. Nineteen years ago, coming off his best individual season at Auburn, Williams had to weigh whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Now Bigsby, Auburn’s star running back, faces the same question after wrapping up his junior season just 30 yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
Mac Jones wants ‘heightened awareness’ (and touchdowns) in red zone
For all the improvement shown by New England to get its record to 6-5 after a 1-3 start, one area in particular hasn’t gotten better for the Patriots. New England has converted 38.7 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns in 2022. Only the Denver Broncos at 37.5 percent have been worse at turning trips inside its opponent’s 20-yard line into six points.
Amazon Prime’s Bills-Patriots live stream (12/1): How to watch online, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Dec. 1, when the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East.
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
Former Alabama prep star scores on his first NFL offensive snap
Rookie Marcus Jones already had returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown and lined up at cornerback for 75 defensive snaps for the New England Patriots this season. entering Thursday night’s game. Against the Buffalo Bills, Jones played with the New England offense for the first time – and...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 13 starts with a bang as the Bills and Patriots renew hostilities on TNF, and you can win $150 on a $5...
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Amari Cooper is one and done on touchdown spikes
During Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, wide receiver Amari Cooper spiked the football after a fourth-down pass with 32 seconds left kept the Browns from losing the game in regulation. But the former Alabama All-American didn’t catch the football for the touchdown. Instead,...
UM women turn ball over 28 times, lose 76-64 to No. 17 Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier said Thursday night was “the first time we literally played our guts out this season,” but the effort wasn’t enough. The Hurricanes turned the ball over 28 times, committed 26 fouls and lost 76-64 at home to the 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Caesars promo code for Thursday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet on Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. AFC East rivals kickoff the NFL’s Week 13 action on Thursday Night Football when the Bills take on the Patriots, and new users...
What the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams means for Alabama
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
CFP to expand to 12 teams in 2024, comes to agreement with Rose Bowl, per report
The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The expansion would come two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026. A person with knowledge of...
NFL Week 13: Patrick Mahomes up to Ken Stabler’s standard
Ken Stabler played his final NFL game on Oct. 21, 1984. But on Sunday, the former Foley High School and Alabama star was back in the league’s news. On Oct. 13, 1978, Stabler threw three touchdown passes to pace the Oakland Raiders to a 34-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was the 75th regular-season start of Stabler’s NFL career, and it was the Raiders’ 58th victory in that span.
Championship week picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Ramsay defense stands strong in playoff run to Class 5A title showdown
When Ramsay tangles with 12-1 Charles Henderson for the Class 5A state football championship in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight at 7, some may think that the Rams’ flashy offensive playmakers will decide who wins the crown. That is possible since Ramsay (12-2) scores 39.7...
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
