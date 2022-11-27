ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Bikerumor

Riding Metal on the Gravel Roads of Gunnison County w/ the Why Cycles R+ V4

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Remember, back in September when I got to participate in some stellar gravel riding at a press camp in Gunnison, Colorado? In that article about the adventure, I promised to follow up and tell you a little about the bikes that were supplied, the Revel Rover, and a lot about the bike I actually rode, the Why Cycles R+V4.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
Bikerumor

Ridley Grifn Slots in All-Road Bike With Gravel & Road Capabilities – First Rides Review

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Don’t call the new carbon Ridley Grifn a gravel bike… instead, this versatile in-betweener creates an all-new for-Ridley ‘All-Road’ category. OK all-road isn’t really new, but for Ridley their new Grifn is a much quicker, more road-inspired mixed-surface bike that just happens to fit some pretty big tires, too.
thetrek.co

Congratulations to these 2022 Appalachian Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 17

This is it. This is the moment. The moment these hikers have been working towards for months: The final steps of their Appalachian Trail thru-hike. 2,193 miles, 14 states, 515,000 feet of elevation gain, and a handful of months later, these hikers have officially completed their AT thru-hike. Thru-hikers are...
Bikerumor

All-new 2023 Scott Lumen eRIDE eMTB Reimagines Trail eBike at 15.5kg – First Rides!

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Scott’s all-new stealthy lightweight trail ebike is pretty wild… with the lightest complete Scott Lumen eRIDE eMTB build in the realm of many regular (but more affordable) mountain bikes. The new Lumen is powered by the latest lightweight & ultra-quiet TQ motor, combining smooth pedal-assist that riders can tune to their liking and a compact internal battery that’s big enough for most rides, but still externally expandable for longer days on the (e)bike.
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams

When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy