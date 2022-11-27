Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year. Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards...
247Sports
Giving season: N.C. A&T Hall of Fame members spread love in Greensboro
Entry into the North Carolina A&T Athletic Hall of Fame is a cherry on top of Aggie Athlete's careers but it also comes with a public presence in the Aggie community. Under the leadership of its new president, Maseo Bolin, the N.C. A&T Hall of Fame has plans to increase their presence in the Greensboro community.
NC A&T pulls away from crosstown rival
NC A&T gets a big win at home before a big home crowd before heading on the road for the next month. A backcourt gem fueled the win. The post NC A&T pulls away from crosstown rival appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due
More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
Inside the Locker Room: Wake Forest
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as senior forward Tyler Wahl, junior center Steven Crowl, and sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn address the media following Tuesday's 78-75 loss to Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Gard. Players. Wake Forest. Want the latest news on Wisconsin delivered...
Fans gather for US World Cup watch party in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mark McDonald grew up in Brevard and never saw a soccer ball until his children started playing, about 20 years ago. Tuesday, he was at Fisher’s Grill in Greensboro watching the USA take on Iran in the World Cup – cheering enthusiastically – because he has become a huge fan. “I […]
WXII 12
70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!. Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his...
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
WXII 12
'I heard like eight gunshots it sounded like a rifle,' worker said after witnessing shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect who shot two men during their walk, Wednesday night. Officers said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. about a shooting on the 500 block of Akron Drive, near Hemlock Drive and Ogburn Avenue. When they arrived, they found...
triad-city-beat.com
Public records request shows Greensboro Police Department used mobile tracking surveillance tech
According to public records requests obtained by Triad City Beat, the Greensboro Police Department spent a total of $18,000 on a surveillance tool in 2020 and 2021 that an investigation by the Associated Press called “mass surveillance on a budget.”. On Sept. 2, the AP reported how law enforcement...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
Addison Middleton wasn't going to pay a penny. She's parked in the lot dozens of times without a problem. So, she contacted the complex and had the boot removed.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
forsythwoman.com
Forsyth Foodie: Butcher & Bull Steakhouse
In early November, three Forsyth Woman ladies and I entered Butcher & Bull Steakhouse expecting a delicious meal, but when we arrived, our expectations were more than exceeded. We were greeted by the personable general manager Chris Hammer, who describes Butcher & Bull as a “steakhouse with swagger,” a suitable synopsis of the chic décor which gives the restaurant a modern flair in contrast to the ambiance of a classic, rustic steakhouse. Chris encouraged each of us to enjoy our evening and start off with a craft cocktail, to which I happily obliged and ordered the refreshing Lavender Margarita to get the night started.
1 injured, US 29 North reopen after being closed following crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 North in Greensboro are now reopen. Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro were closed. One person...
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road. Troopers said a wrong-way...
Comments / 0