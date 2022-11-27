In early November, three Forsyth Woman ladies and I entered Butcher & Bull Steakhouse expecting a delicious meal, but when we arrived, our expectations were more than exceeded. We were greeted by the personable general manager Chris Hammer, who describes Butcher & Bull as a “steakhouse with swagger,” a suitable synopsis of the chic décor which gives the restaurant a modern flair in contrast to the ambiance of a classic, rustic steakhouse. Chris encouraged each of us to enjoy our evening and start off with a craft cocktail, to which I happily obliged and ordered the refreshing Lavender Margarita to get the night started.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO