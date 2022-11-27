ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WBTV

UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year. Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Giving season: N.C. A&T Hall of Fame members spread love in Greensboro

Entry into the North Carolina A&T Athletic Hall of Fame is a cherry on top of Aggie Athlete's careers but it also comes with a public presence in the Aggie community. Under the leadership of its new president, Maseo Bolin, the N.C. A&T Hall of Fame has plans to increase their presence in the Greensboro community.
GREENSBORO, NC
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due

More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: Wake Forest

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as senior forward Tyler Wahl, junior center Steven Crowl, and sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn address the media following Tuesday's 78-75 loss to Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Gard. Players. Wake Forest. Want the latest news on Wisconsin delivered...
MADISON, WI
FOX8 News

Fans gather for US World Cup watch party in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mark McDonald grew up in Brevard and never saw a soccer ball until his children started playing, about 20 years ago. Tuesday, he was at Fisher’s Grill in Greensboro watching the USA take on Iran in the World Cup – cheering enthusiastically – because he has become a huge fan. “I […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Forsyth Foodie: Butcher & Bull Steakhouse

In early November, three Forsyth Woman ladies and I entered Butcher & Bull Steakhouse expecting a delicious meal, but when we arrived, our expectations were more than exceeded. We were greeted by the personable general manager Chris Hammer, who describes Butcher & Bull as a “steakhouse with swagger,” a suitable synopsis of the chic décor which gives the restaurant a modern flair in contrast to the ambiance of a classic, rustic steakhouse. Chris encouraged each of us to enjoy our evening and start off with a craft cocktail, to which I happily obliged and ordered the refreshing Lavender Margarita to get the night started.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC

