The worst Northwestern football season in 30 years is finally over — where does the program go from here?

insidenu.com
Ten candidates to replace Jim O’Neil as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator
On Tuesday afternoon, Northwestern football announced it had parted ways with three coaches, the most notable of them defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil. The struggles of O’Neil’s defense, which gave up at least 17 points in 21 of 24 games under the DC, were well-documented during his tenure in Evanston.
insidenu.com
ROUNDTABLE: Outstanding 2022 fall athlete
Autumn was an exceptional time for (most) Northwestern sports. Field Hockey went to the national championship and stood just 90 seconds away from going to overtime and potentially repeating as champs, Women’s Soccer reached the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16 behind its best season in school history and Cross Country made it to the NCAA Championships race for the first time in 20 years. Across the board, there were some phenomenal individual performances that contributed to this success; here are some of Inside NU’s favorites:
insidenu.com
2022 Northwestern Football Position Reviews: Defensive Line
Overall Grade: B- This position group was one of the hardest to grade, as there is so much that goes into solid defensive line play. Unfortunately for Northwestern, it struggled to win in the trenches on both sides of the ball the entire season. For as good as Adetomiwa Adebawore was on the interior, the collective group did not make as big of an impact as Wildcat fans have become accustomed to during Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure as head coach.
Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday
When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
insidenu.com
Wrestling: ‘Cats open season with a win at Virginia
After compiling one of the most successful wrestling seasons in recent history, No. 15 Northwestern picked up right where it left off, defeating Virginia 20-13. The Wildcats won six of their 10 duals against the Cavaliers with victories for Trevor Chumbley, Troy Fisher and All-Americans Michael DeAugustino, Chris Cannon, Yahya Thomas and Lucas Davison. DeAugustino and Fisher had major decision victories of 15-3 and 12-3 to earn extra points in the sound win.
Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
Big Ten Football Team Reportedly Fires Multiple Coaches Following 1-Win Season
Northwestern purged part of its coaching staff following its worst season record (1-11) since 1989. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were all fired on Tuesday. Longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said these ...
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
My forecast for Chicago's 2022-2023 winter
CHICAGO - I'm sticking my meteorological neck out once again with my official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. I tried this last year and wasn't too badly embarrassed by the results. My prediction of a below average winter temperature of between 28.4 degrees and 29.4 degrees turned out to be accurate.
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘I thought I would make it’: The strange psychology behind the crashes at a covered bridge in Illinois
CHICAGO — When motorists travel along Robert Parker Coffin Road in north suburban Long Grove, they become subjects in a fascinating psychological test. Before them sits a charming covered bridge that would fit right into a Robert James Waller novel. The only difference is the large yellow sign affixed to the wood that reads “8-foot-6,” a height significantly shorter than the average school bus or box truck.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Five bodies found in Buffalo Grove home
Authorities in the northern suburbs have found five bodies inside a home, in what officials say appears to be a domestic murder-suicide incident.
fox32chicago.com
New details: 2 children among 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Two children and three adults were found dead in a home in an affluent Chicago suburb Wednesday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Buffalo Grove police were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace for a call of a well-being check on a woman, authorities said.
