Madera, CA

Madera Police share footage of armed man killed by officers Saturday night

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The Madera Police Department has released new video showing the moments leading up to officers shooting and killing an armed man.

The video below is dash-cam footage from the patrol car shows 29-year-old Jose Soliz fumbling with a backpack and a handgun.

After 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Madera Police officers responded to a call of a man with a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street.

Officers say they attempted to de-escalate the situation and bring the situation to a peaceful end.

They say Soliz did not respond and when he allegedly pointed his gun at officers, one of the officers fired three rounds, hitting Soliz once.

Police say life-saving measures were given, but he died from his injuries.

Police later discovered that the gun Soliz had was previously reported stolen.

No officers were injured.

The officer involved were placed on administrative leave per Madera Police policy and the investigation has been turned over to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Mac Mac
7d ago

Bless these officers. The ones who hunt the evil others pretend to not exist. For each officer that was forced to fire their weapon, take the time you need and reach out if you need.

