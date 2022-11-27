Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Christmas parades to fill downtown streets across East Texas
Everybody loves a parade. And in the days leading up to Christmas, children and adults alike will be out in force as holiday-themed floats, marching bands and old St. Nick himself make their way through downtown streets across East Texas. Organizers say spectators of the parades should arrive well in...
inforney.com
UT Health Tyler celebrates holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting event
On Tuesday night, UT Health Tyler lit up its 45-foot tall Eastern Redcedar tree covered in over 300 ornaments with the help of 3-month-old Teddy Flores and his father Ollie. Ollie is a NICU registered nurse at UT Health while his son Teddy is a former patient and recent graduate of the UT Health NICU unit.
inforney.com
Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance holds annual awards event
Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (HBA) held its annual Hispanic Achievers and Business Leaders Awards at Green Acres Baptist Church on Tuesday where they honored the contributions of Hispanic businesses and community leaders within the Tyler and East Texas region. Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer and Tyler Economic...
inforney.com
Tyler ISD students give back to community through restoration of abandoned Black cemeteries
Through the sponsorship of the National African American Historical Society, local students from Tyler High and Tyler Legacy High School are uniting and making a difference by restoring abandoned Black cemeteries. Larry D. Wade Sr., founder and president of the NAAHS, said the students have been a great help with...
inforney.com
Tyler police: Signals have been restored after brief outage
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, many intersection lights in the south and east of Tyler were out, according to Tyler police. The lights have since been restored. This includes S. Broadway/Loop 323 down to Shiloh Rd and east. Troup/Loop 323, University Blvd/Loop 323, Old Henderson/Loop 323 and multiple other, smaller intersection lights are out.
inforney.com
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute grand opening set tonight
Christus Health and Texas Oncology announced today the opening of the new, innovative Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, a major step forward in enhancing and expanding cancer care in northeast Texas. The center, located at 501 S. Saunders Ave., will have an official grand opening ceremony tonight....
inforney.com
3-year-old with rare disorder named 2023 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Child
Today, Hannah Harlow is a happy 3-year-old girl, full of life. She loves to dance, dress up like a princess, and she can’t wait to light the City of Tyler’s Christmas tree on Thursday night in her role as the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Child.
inforney.com
Police: Armed man killed by off-duty officer at East Texas medical facility
An off-duty Kilgore Police Department officer shot and killed a man late Sunday night at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department, the officer was working in an off-duty security role at the facility at 3111 McCann Road. The KPD said as he was patrolling the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.
inforney.com
DPS: Officers shot armed suspect while responding to hostage situation in Cherokee County
A suspect authorities said was holding his own family hostage was shot by law enforcement officers over the weekend in Cherokee County. Just before noon on Saturday, a man called 9-1-1 and said he was holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
inforney.com
UT Tyler hosting basketball doubleheader
The UT Tyler basketball teams begin Lone Star Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Cameron in a doubleheader at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. WOMEN. Early on in the 2022-23 season the Patriots have been marked by strong defense...
inforney.com
Woman, child shot in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas -- A woman and a child were shot early Monday morning in Marshall. Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. Marshall police said a call about multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard came in just after midnight. No additional details were released.
