An off-duty Kilgore Police Department officer shot and killed a man late Sunday night at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department, the officer was working in an off-duty security role at the facility at 3111 McCann Road. The KPD said as he was patrolling the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO