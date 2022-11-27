ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Christmas parades to fill downtown streets across East Texas

Everybody loves a parade. And in the days leading up to Christmas, children and adults alike will be out in force as holiday-themed floats, marching bands and old St. Nick himself make their way through downtown streets across East Texas. Organizers say spectators of the parades should arrive well in...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance holds annual awards event

Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance (HBA) held its annual Hispanic Achievers and Business Leaders Awards at Green Acres Baptist Church on Tuesday where they honored the contributions of Hispanic businesses and community leaders within the Tyler and East Texas region. Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer and Tyler Economic...
TYLER, TX
Tyler police: Signals have been restored after brief outage

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, many intersection lights in the south and east of Tyler were out, according to Tyler police. The lights have since been restored. This includes S. Broadway/Loop 323 down to Shiloh Rd and east. Troup/Loop 323, University Blvd/Loop 323, Old Henderson/Loop 323 and multiple other, smaller intersection lights are out.
TYLER, TX
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute grand opening set tonight

Christus Health and Texas Oncology announced today the opening of the new, innovative Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, a major step forward in enhancing and expanding cancer care in northeast Texas. The center, located at 501 S. Saunders Ave., will have an official grand opening ceremony tonight....
TYLER, TX
Police: Armed man killed by off-duty officer at East Texas medical facility

An off-duty Kilgore Police Department officer shot and killed a man late Sunday night at Hospitality Health ER in Longview. According to the Kilgore Police Department, the officer was working in an off-duty security role at the facility at 3111 McCann Road. The KPD said as he was patrolling the parking lot, he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.
LONGVIEW, TX
UT Tyler hosting basketball doubleheader

The UT Tyler basketball teams begin Lone Star Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Cameron in a doubleheader at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. WOMEN. Early on in the 2022-23 season the Patriots have been marked by strong defense...
TYLER, TX
Woman, child shot in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas -- A woman and a child were shot early Monday morning in Marshall. Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. Marshall police said a call about multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard came in just after midnight. No additional details were released.
MARSHALL, TX

