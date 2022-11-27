Read full article on original website
MLB
With chance at Hall, Mattingly merits the call
The 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet this Sunday in San Diego to consider the Hall of Fame candidacies of players, some of them legendary players, who were not elected when they were on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballots. The candidates this year,...
MLB
Graves, former GM Paul elected to Reds HOF
CINCINNATI -- Bronson Arroyo will have company during the 2023 Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony this summer. The club announced on Tuesday that former reliever Danny Graves and former general manager Gabe Paul were selected by the Hall’s veterans committee, which consists of Reds executives, Hall of Fame board members, baseball historians and media members.
MLB
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
MLB
Rangers could be major players at Winter Meetings
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers figure to be one of the most active clubs on both the trade and free agent markets this offseason, and MLB’s annual Winter Meetings could be the perfect time for deals to be made. Texas has made a couple moves already, as Bruce Bochy’s big...
MLB
Will Harris explore previous options at Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. General managers don’t get do-overs. Dave Dombrowski can’t go back a decade and do anything different about the Tigers’ handling of Max Scherzer’s contract situation before he became a free agent and signed with the Nationals. There’s no five-year return policy on the prospects the Tigers received in the Justin Verlander trade.
MLB
Red Sox name Vázquez as new bench coach
BOSTON -- Ramón Vázquez’s steady ascension on Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s staff continued on Tuesday when he was elevated to the role of bench coach. Will Venable, Cora’s bench coach for the last two seasons, recently vacated that role to become associate manager for Bruce Bochy and the Rangers.
MLB
Mets' Winter Meetings agenda to be largely dictated by deGrom
NEW YORK -- As baseball agents and executives descend upon the San Diego Gaslamp Quarter for the Winter Meetings, being held from Dec. 4-7, the second phase of the offseason begins. The first phase, which unofficially ran from the end of the World Series until now, was mostly about fact-finding....
MLB
Mariners' agenda for Winter Meetings after early moves
SEATTLE -- President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and the rest of the Mariners’ front-office contingent will head to San Diego next week for the first in-person Winter Meetings since 2019, potentially addressing the rest of Seattle’s offseason checklist. The most prominent offseason event...
MLB
Are Yankees close to re-signing Judge?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By all accounts, Aaron Judge has enjoyed the free-agent process thus far, fielding a substantial offer from the Yankees before boarding a flight to field interest from the West Coast. Sales pitches can be fun, but in making his decision, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player has voiced one concern above all.
MLB
What will the 'win now' Marlins target at the Winter Meetings?
MIAMI -- The message from new manager Skip Schumaker is clear: The Marlins are in "win now" mode. While Miami's talented and club-controlled rotation is the envy of nearly every organization, the lineup hasn't been able to back it up. In 2022 the starting staff compiled the eighth-lowest ERA in the Majors, but the offense scored the third-fewest runs. Providing the pitchers with support will be the primary goal when Schumaker, general manager Kim Ng and the rest of the Marlins' contingent arrive in San Diego for next week's Winter Meetings.
MLB
Not done yet: Busy Angels seek more at Winter Meetings
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been busy early this offseason, but they will look to make more progress in improving their roster with the annual Winter Meetings coming up Sunday through Wednesday in San Diego. The Angels signed lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million, and traded...
MLB
'Team Harrelson' helping Mets legend fight Alzheimer's
NEW YORK -- After learning that he had Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, former Major League shortstop Bud Harrelson, best known for his four decades as a Mets shortstop, third-base coach and manager, decided to go public about his illness. He wanted people to know what he was going through and not feel alone if they, too, were affected by the disease.
MLB
Top two '22 picks Holliday or Jones -- who ya got?
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego and before the Hot Stove heats up, let's delve into your prospect questions ... Jackson Holliday vs Druw Jones? Who would you take to rebuild your team? -- @logan_clark_1 (Instagram) I have gone back and forth on this answer several times since...
MLB
Correa aside, what's on tap for Twins at '22 Winter Meetings?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins’ front office has pushed for big moves when needed in the recent past. Do they have it in them to make their biggest splash yet?. Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings have long served as a means of bringing all of the game’s decision-makers to one place to jog those conversations, and the Twins will have to continue discussions with superagent Scott Boras, who represents Carlos Correa, the superstar shortstop seeking a long-term deal whose one season in Minnesota can’t be understated in terms of impact.
MLB
Astros look to ride momentum into Winter Meetings
HOUSTON -- The Astros will head to the Winter Meetings in San Diego, which begin Sunday, without a general manager after James Click parted ways with the organization in the days following Houston’s World Series win over the Phillies. That hasn’t stopped the Astros from being active in free...
MLB
Cards head to Meetings in need of a catcher
ST. LOUIS -- In the market for an everyday catcher for the first time in more than two decades, the Cardinals are eager to get to the Winter Meetings and evaluate their free-agent and trade options at that all-important position. Pressed into finding a catcher following the retirement of the...
MLB
Who won these past Winter Meetings blockbusters?
The baseball world will descend on San Diego next week with the 2022 Winter Meetings set to kick off on Sunday. Some of the biggest trades involving prospect hauls have taken place in past Winter Meetings deals, and while this year is lining up to follow suit, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo got together on the Pipeline Podcast to take a look back at some of the most famous (and infamous in the case of some organizations) blockbuster deals that have occurred at the Winter Meetings and determine the winners and losers of those transactions.
MLB
Phillies poised to strike at Winter Meetings
PHILADELPHIA -- Everybody is waiting for the Phillies to strike. They have money to spend, and they have every reason to spend it. Last month they fell two victories short of the third World Series championship in franchise history, so they have no intention of pulling back and getting conservative.
MLB
No GM, no problem for Astros in busy offseason
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The absence of a general manager hasn’t stopped the Astros from being active in the free-agent market so far this offseason. The club re-signed reliever pitcher Rafael Montero to a three-year contract Nov. 15, and on Tuesday Houston signed slugger José Abreu to a three-year deal, a signal the defending World Series champions are aiming for a repeat.
MLB
Here are the best free agents at each position
Looking to add a slugger? Aaron Judge is available. A frontline starter? Jacob deGrom can be had for the right price. Maybe a shortstop is atop your wish list? Trea Turner leads another talented crop. No matter what your team is seeking, there are attractive options available on the free-agent market.
