GREENWOOD, Ind. – Daniel Fruits, 47, of Greenwood, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Fruits, who was hired to manage and run a Greenwood-based trucking company, defrauded his employer out of more than $14 million over a four-and-a-half-year period. From January 2015 to June 2019, a Kentucky-based entity invested over $14 million into the trucking company. Fruits used that money to fund his own lavish lifestyle including buying real estate and several vehicles, including two Ferraris and a Corvette.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO