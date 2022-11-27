Read full article on original website
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
Charges filed in shooting of Hope teenager
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a Hope teenager. According to court records, prosecutors on Thursday charged Joesph T. Kidwell, 18, with reckless homicide in Bartholomew Circuit Court after he allegedly shot and killed Jesse W. Bragg, 18, last Saturday. In a copy...
12-hour standoff in Jennings County comes to conclusion
JENNINGS COUNTY – A 12-hour standoff with an armed, wanted man in rural Jennings County came to an end on Thursday afternoon when the suspect took his life, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). The incident began shortly after midnight when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to...
Edinburgh man charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, has been formally charged in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO)...
Autopsy results released from Hope murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officials at the Bartholomew County Coroner’s office said late Tuesday evening that they have had follow-up inquiries on the death of Jesse Bragg, 18, who died in Hope on November 26. A forensic autopsy was performed on the victim on Monday, November 28, and Coroner...
Johnson formally charged, now held without bond at Jennings County Jail
NORTH VERNON – As of Monday, former Columbus North High School employee John Johnson is now being held without bond at Jennings County Jail. Prosecutors formally charged him with child solicitation. It has a potential jail sentence of two to 12 years. Jennings Circuit Court Judge Murielle S. Bright...
Two new CPD officers sworn in
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two new Columbus police officers were sworn in during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting held on Tuesday at Columbus City Hall. Officer Kathryn Bunnell (CPD #291) graduated high school in Idaho and earned a Political Science degree from Whitworth University. She served in the US Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged. Bunnell later joined the Riley Police Department in Kansas as a police officer for nearly three years.
Jennings Co. deputies arrest two for drugs after traffic stop
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two men were busted on drug charges after they were pulled over by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Sunday. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Country Squire Lakes after a traffic violation, JCSO says. While speaking with the driver, Gary Shane Lowe, officers say they saw several items associated with illegal drug activity in plain view.
Johnson County man sentenced to 6 years for embezzling $14 Million
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Daniel Fruits, 47, of Greenwood, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Fruits, who was hired to manage and run a Greenwood-based trucking company, defrauded his employer out of more than $14 million over a four-and-a-half-year period. From January 2015 to June 2019, a Kentucky-based entity invested over $14 million into the trucking company. Fruits used that money to fund his own lavish lifestyle including buying real estate and several vehicles, including two Ferraris and a Corvette.
Greenwood Big Brothers needs ‘Men to Mentor’
GREENWOOD, Ind. – In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI), Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers issued a challenge Wednesday to Johnson County males to join the “Men to Mentors” campaign. There is a serious need for Big Brothers in Johnson County– currently, 87%...
Stephanie Cain named new Our Hospice president
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Board of Directors of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has hired Stephanie Cain as successor to outgoing President Laura Leonard, who announced her retirement earlier this year. “Stephanie is a strategic operational leader with a proven track record,” said Our Hospice Board President Tom...
BCSC officials give preview of Parkside Elementary renovations
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officials from the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) gave a behind-the-scenes preview of the renovations at Parkside Elementary School to local media on Tuesday afternoon. About $16 million has been devoted to the renovations that the school corporation says will take two years. Interior work began...
Strong wind gusts today into Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be strong wind gusts today into Wednesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight, bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind gusts at 30-45 mph can be expected across central Indiana, particularly across the northwestern half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower, topping out around 35 mph.
Cummins finalizes acquisition of Siemens commercial vehicle business
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins has acquired Siemens Commercial Vehicles business through its subsidiary Meritor. Siemens is a global supplier of high-performance electric drive systems for commercial vehicles. In May 2022, Meritor, Inc. announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business for approximately $200 million in enterprise...
