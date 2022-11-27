Today I’m really excited to bring you a review of the Sketchmarker Brush Pro Markers! These markers are alcohol based and dual tipped with brush and chisel tips. (Bullet and chisel dual tips are also available). The Japanese nibs are replaceable and the markers are refillable. I chose the America set of 36 colors (which has a nice variety of colors) but Sketchmarkers come in a whopping 400 colors, one of the widest in the industry! Each set also comes in a handy black travel/storage case along with a swatch booklet to help you keep track of the colors you have.

