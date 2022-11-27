Clyburn says decision to stay in leadership is ‘biblical’ to him, despite Pelosi’s call for ‘new generation’

Read full article on original website
Related
Star Parker: McCarthy a GOP leader for complex times
Republicans are rightly wondering what to expect from the upcoming House of Representatives controlled by their party. Conservatives are chomping at the bit to move a hardcore conservative agenda. My own beliefs and convictions are known. We need dramatic change to pull the nation out of its fiscal, cultural and moral chaos. But the phrase...
Bidens entertain more than 330 guests at 1st state dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy Oscar de la Renta gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one by Louis Vuitton. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, seeming keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, from Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Tom Campbell: Friedman's talking points make you think
I love being in the presence of smart, articulate and visionary folks, even on a rainy, unseasonably cool mid-November evening. A large crowd gathered at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for their acclaimed Face-to-Face lecture series. The featured speaker was noted author and NY Times foreign affairs columnist Tom Friedman. Friedman said little about the midterm elections, instead focusing mainly on foreign affairs. The interviewer started by asking Friedman if the world is still hot, flat and crowded, the title of...
Supreme Court to rule on Biden's student debt cancellation
The US Supreme Court agreed Thursday to rule on the legality of President Joe Biden's landmark effort to cancel hundreds of millions of dollars in student debt. "President Biden will keep fighting against efforts to rob middle-class families of the relief they need and deserve," she said.
Comments / 0