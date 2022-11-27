Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man gets 8 years in federal prison for robbing undercover cop during gun deal
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for robbing a cop with a machine gun during an undercover weapons deal. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Cortez Price arranged to sell a handgun equipped with a "switch" device to an undercover officer on May 2, 2022, in a drug store parking lot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
No one was injured after shots were fired at Chicago police officers overnight in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot trying to escape man who threatened her on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while trying to escape a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was traveling in a car with a man who threatened to hurt her just before midnight in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Bullets miss man after 3 suspects open fire on his vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man suffered only minor injuries Wednesday morning when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Around 11:48 a.m., police say the male victim was in his vehicle in the 700 block of East 111th Street when a black Chrysler 300 drove up and three unknown occupants inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn residents after rash of car thefts in Chicago Lawn, West Englewood
At least 10 cars have been stolen off of streets in the Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park and West Englewood neighborhoods during November, according to a CPD community alert. Around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6100 Block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in...
Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens charged with multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Three teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, were charged with multiple armed carjackings on the Southwest Side that took place in late August. Police say the teenage boys were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. The 17-year-old is facing charges for 12 carjackings,...
Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
