(Waukegan, IL) With the SAFE-T Act law going into effect in just about a month, the Lake County State’s Attorney has petitioned several judges to keep certain inmates behind bars. Under the plan, cash bail will end across Illinois, but judges will be allowed to keep people detained if they are determined to be a danger to the public. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said he filed to keep over 130 current inmates behind bars until their cases have gone through court. The charges against them range from murder to sex crimes to battery. Rinehart was one of only two county State’s Attorney’s in favor of the SAFE-T Act, the other being Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Several counties have sued the state over the plan.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO