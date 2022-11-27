Read full article on original website
With SAFE-T Act Looming, Lake County SA Petitions to Keep Certain Inmates in Jail
(Waukegan, IL) With the SAFE-T Act law going into effect in just about a month, the Lake County State’s Attorney has petitioned several judges to keep certain inmates behind bars. Under the plan, cash bail will end across Illinois, but judges will be allowed to keep people detained if they are determined to be a danger to the public. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said he filed to keep over 130 current inmates behind bars until their cases have gone through court. The charges against them range from murder to sex crimes to battery. Rinehart was one of only two county State’s Attorney’s in favor of the SAFE-T Act, the other being Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Several counties have sued the state over the plan.
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - At least one Illinois county looks to keep inmates locked up as they fight the SAFE-T Act. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has been filing petitions to detain dozens of violent individuals charged with crimes such as homicide and domestic battery. Lake County...
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Ahead of the state’s cash bail elimination beginning next year, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed over 130 petitions to keep violent crime defendants in jail. If granted by a judge, the office said the round of petitions would ensure that...
Cook County probably can’t help troubled woman accused of stealing $155,000 from Brink’s truck, judge says
Chicago — The 60-year-old woman who allegedly stole a bag containing $155,000 from a Brink’s truck in Edgewater has no criminal background, is recently widowed, and is experiencing homelessness, officials said during a bail hearing Wednesday. “I’m hoping that you can be directed to some resources, but I’m,...
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
ISP: Driver in Lake County hits patrol car with state trooper inside
LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana state trooper was transported to a Lake County hospital Wednesday night after a driver on Interstate 80 crashed into the back of his patrol car, police said. At around 11:15 p.m., Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting inside his police car, which was parked...
Matteson Dollar Tree fined $364,000 for safety violations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local Dollar Tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.The U.S. Department of Labor Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.Inspectors said the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.
Prosecutors charge ex-Cook County Land Bank Authority employee with fraud over real estate deals
(The Center Square) – Federal prosecutors have charged a former Cook County Land Bank Authority employee with fraud in a scheme to buy property at a discount and then resell it through straw buyers only to collect the proceeds of the sales. Prosecutors charged Mustafaa Saleh, 36, of Chicago, with a single count of wire fraud, according to court documents filed Monday. They allege the former employee of the Cook County Land Bank Authority used straw buyers from 2016 to 2021 to fraudulently buy and...
Lyons arrests two carjacking suspects who were out on bond for other felony crimes
Lyons arrests two carjacking suspects who were out on bond for other felony crimes. The Village of Lyons Police Department announced today they have arrested two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking at the 7700 block of 45th Place at around 2 PM on Tuesday November 29, 2022. A handgun...
Officer shoots at off-duty cop in Northwest Indiana; officials disagree on what happened
A police officer in northwest Indiana fired shots at a motorist who turned out to be an off-duty police officer from a neighboring community, and now authorities are sorting out what happened.
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again, back in jail
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County eyeglass salesman is back in jail, charged with practicing optometry without a license again. The FOX6 Investigators first told you about Lee Hagopian pretending to be an eye doctor back in 2015, then 2019 and again in 2021. After six years of our persistent reporting, Kenosha County finally convicted him of a crime. However, prosecutors say it didn't keep him from doing illegal eye exams.
Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan
(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
Attorney General Raoul obtains guilty plea in Medicaid fraud case against Cook County doctor
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced the Attorney General’s office obtained a guilty plea in a case against a Cook County OB-GYN who fraudulently charged Illinois’ Medicaid program for services that were never provided. In a case being prosecuted by Raoul’s office, Dr. Monique Brotman, 52, of River...
Chicago man gets 8 years in federal prison for robbing undercover cop during gun deal
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for robbing a cop with a machine gun during an undercover weapons deal. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Cortez Price arranged to sell a handgun equipped with a "switch" device to an undercover officer on May 2, 2022, in a drug store parking lot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.
Northwest Indiana residents wants EPA to clean toxic coal ash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Northwest Indiana are demanding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take action on coal ash cleanup.Two thousand people signed a petition saying Lake Michigan communities have been left permanently polluted by it.Just Transition Northwest Indiana says up to two million tons of coal ash are leaking arsenic, thallium, and other toxins into the lake near Michigan City.That's because of the generating station which is behind a corroded steel seawall.The group says a similar situation is unfolding in Waukegan.
Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County
A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County
(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
A Billionaire Got the Chicago Mayor’s Support to Lease Public Land. Then He Wrote Her Campaign a $25,000 Check.
After the donation from Joseph Mansueto, owner of the Chicago Fire soccer team, a city alderman asked for an independent investigation.
