Notre Dame still ranked in updated USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll
By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
The loss last night to USC wasn’t as bad as some other losses around the country, which is why Notre Dame didn’t fall too far in this weeks USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. With teams just having a championship game left on the schedule, the College Football Playoff picture has become much clearer.
Georgia and Michigan are the clear top teams, which was shown in the rankings, TCU and USC control their own destiny while Ohio State and Alabama have outside shots at getting in. The coaches poll should resemble what we see on Tuesday. Find out below where each team ended up being ranked after this weeks action, with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.
#1 Georgia (1)
#2 Michigan (3)
#3 TCU (4)
#4 USC (5)
#5 Ohio State (2)
#6 Alabama (7)
#7 Penn State (10)
#8 Tennessee (11)
#9 Washington (12)
#10 Kansas State (13)
#11 Clemson (8)
#12 Utah (14)
#13 LSU (6)
#14 Florida State (16)
#15 Oregon (9)
#16 Oregon State (16)
#17 UCLA (18)
#18 Tulane (20)
