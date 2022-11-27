Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man.
Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.
Cumbie was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Central Plank Road, approximately 9 miles south of Wetumpka, in Elmore County.
The accident is under investigation.
