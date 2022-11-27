ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJ Warren targeting Dec. 2 return

Shams Charania: Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: Dec. 2 vs. Toronto.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

TJ Warren set to debut with Nets next Friday sportando.basketball/en/tj-warren-s…11:15 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The TJ Warren news is a good reminder that the NBA gave awards for eight seeding games in the bubble. pic.twitter.com/gsLeezloOM10:48 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sBoX_0jPAvaUw00

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: instagram.com/reel/CleBgPkgL…10:18 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Yuta Watanabe and TJ Warren are both out for the Nets tomorrow against Portland. – 3:00 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he’ll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he’ll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) is out tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers, as are TJ Warren (foot) and Alondes Williams (G-League assignment. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:01 PM

Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said he hopes to see Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren back on the floor this week. “We’re trending in that direction. Neither one has had a setback, and so they’re still progressing. So hopefully that does happen.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 27, 2022

Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn said hopefully trending toward Yuta Watanabe & TJ Warren this week. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 27, 2022

Alex Schiffer: TJ Warren, who is targeting a Friday return per @Shams Charania, is getting some shots up with Kyrie Irving three hours before tipoff against the Blazers. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 27, 2022

