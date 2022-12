ATLANTA, Ga. --- Chattanooga wasted no time getting on the board Wednesday night in its 74-60 win at Georgia State. The Mocs won the tip and after a couple of passes, Sigrun Olafsdottir drained a 3-pointer from the right side to give the Mocs the lead for good and sparking a 12-0 run. Yazz Wazeerud-Din added another three from the other side to make it 6-0 less than a minute into the contest.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO