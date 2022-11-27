Actionable Techniques for Lowering Your Stress as a Healthcare Provider, with Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Dr. Annie White, Author of The Calm Code: Transform Your Mind, Change Your Life. Annie’s mission is to help people lower their stress levels with actionable tips they can start using right away. We discuss Annie’s own personal story of applying her methods to overcome a difficult time in her life, why the typical advice for lowering stress doesn’t work and techniques to use instead, plus much more on managing stress as a healthcare provider.

