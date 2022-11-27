Read full article on original website
Related
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Dominates Second Half, Defeats Tennessee Tech 81-74 on Wednesday
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team used a dominant second-half performance on both sides of the floor to capture its second-straight win after defeating Tennessee Tech 81-74 on Wednesday night inside the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-3 on the...
gomocs.com
Strong Start Leads to Big Win for Mocs at Georgia State
ATLANTA, Ga. --- Chattanooga wasted no time getting on the board Wednesday night in its 74-60 win at Georgia State. The Mocs won the tip and after a couple of passes, Sigrun Olafsdottir drained a 3-pointer from the right side to give the Mocs the lead for good and sparking a 12-0 run. Yazz Wazeerud-Din added another three from the other side to make it 6-0 less than a minute into the contest.
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - Tennessee Tech
November 30 – Eblen Center – Cookeville, Tenn. Opening statement after 81-74 win over Tennessee Tech. "We're still figuring out a lot of things, whether it's the lineup, how deep we are, how we can play, all that good stuff. It was a poor first half and allowed them to shoot the three, they were feeling good about themselves and I don't think we did a good enough job defensively. We had a discussion at half and I thought we were more into the game. It helps when shots are falling, but I thought we did a better job of moving the ball and playing the defensive end. That's how we have to play."
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball on the Road at Georgia State Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will travel to Atlanta, Ga., for a Wednesday night contest against Georgia State. Links for audio, video and live stats can be found online at GoMocs.com. ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (5-3) The Mocs are 5-3 on the year and on a current three-game win...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Wrestling at Illinois on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA---It's back to the mat for the Chattanooga Mocs wrestling program. The squad makes its way to Champaign, Illinois to grapple with the Illinois Fighting Illini. This is the third of five dual matchups with Big Ten opponents. The Mocs enter the weekend after a week off following winning two...
