November 30 – Eblen Center – Cookeville, Tenn. Opening statement after 81-74 win over Tennessee Tech. "We're still figuring out a lot of things, whether it's the lineup, how deep we are, how we can play, all that good stuff. It was a poor first half and allowed them to shoot the three, they were feeling good about themselves and I don't think we did a good enough job defensively. We had a discussion at half and I thought we were more into the game. It helps when shots are falling, but I thought we did a better job of moving the ball and playing the defensive end. That's how we have to play."

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO