It’s all over for The Midnight Club on Netflix, as the young adult series has been canceled after one season. Word of the cancellation comes on the heels of news that series’ executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are leaving Netflix for an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Their Intrepid Pictures had been under a Netflix deal since 2019. Adapted from a book by Christopher Pike, the story examined terminally ill teens living at Brightcliffe Hospice, a spooky mansion with its own secrets. The 10-episode first season revolves a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and...

28 MINUTES AGO