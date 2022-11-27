Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup revenge on Ghanaian minds as Uruguay sweat
Uruguay stalwarts Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are fighting for their World Cup survival while Ghana will have revenge on their minds on Friday. He was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick and Uruguay then won the penalty shoot-out to prevent Ghana becoming the first ever African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.
US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea
The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests. And Japan said that in response to Pyongyang's "provocative acts", it was freezing the assets of three North Korean groups -- Korea Haegumgang Trading Corp, Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Lazarus Group -- and one person, Kim Su Il. The United States has voiced frustration that China, North Korea's closest ally, and Russia have blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to impose tougher sanctions. sct/tjj/cdl-hih/ceb/qan
Comments / 0