ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj1lV_0jPAnya600

NEW YORK — (AP) — The United States' 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men's soccer game on U.S. television.

The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by 15,377,000 viewers on Fox, the most for a U.S. English-language men's soccer telecast. The figure was 6% above the 14.51 million for Brazil's penalty-kicks win over Italy in the 1994 final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, a Sunday 3:30 p.m. EDT start that July 17 viewed by 14,510,000 on ABC, according to Fox.

The U.S.-England game was viewed by 4.6 million on Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.‘s NBCUniversal. It was the third-most-watched Spanish language World Cup telecast in the U.S. since at least 2006, topped by the United States’ 2-2 group-stage draw with Portugal in 2014, seen by 6.5 million on Univision with a 6 p.m. EDT start in mid-June, and Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday, a 2 p.m. EDT game seen by 5.7 million on Thanksgiving.

According to Nielsen, the only men’s soccer matches with more viewership on U.S. television were Germany’s win over Argentina in the 2014 final, seen by 22.67 million, and Spain’s victory over the Netherlands in 2010, seen by 21.36 million. Both those matches, televised by ABC and Univision, were on Sundays in July, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. EDT in 2010 and 3 p.m. EDT in 2014.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

World Cup revenge on Ghanaian minds as Uruguay sweat

Uruguay stalwarts Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are fighting for their World Cup survival while Ghana will have revenge on their minds on Friday. He was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick and Uruguay then won the penalty shoot-out to prevent Ghana becoming the first ever African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.
AFP

US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests. And Japan said that in response to Pyongyang's "provocative acts", it was freezing the assets of three North Korean groups -- Korea Haegumgang Trading Corp, Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Lazarus Group -- and one person, Kim Su Il. The United States has voiced frustration that China, North Korea's closest ally, and Russia have blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to impose tougher sanctions. sct/tjj/cdl-hih/ceb/qan
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy