CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years at CBS 2, we have been reporting on stolen mail – and how often stolen mail keys are the culprit. Now, after yet another attack on a USPS mail carrier, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke exclusively with that victim about what needs to change to keep letter carriers – and your mail – safe. "He says, 'Give me everything - and I have the key in my left, my phone and pieces of mail in my right - and I just flip everything up," the letter carrier said. At 11:42 a.m. Saturday, the 34-year-old mail...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO