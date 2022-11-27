Live coverage: Broncos down 10-3 to Panthers at halftime

The Denver Broncos start a two-game road swing on Sunday. On the first stop they visit the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Second quarter

McManus misses 57-yard field goal and it is 10-3 going into halftime.

Broncos will get one more chance before halftime.

Broncos forced to punt again and the Panthers will have a chance before halftime.

McManus is good from 27 yards.

Broncos offense stalls and Denver ready to attempt a FG.

But the Panthers fumble the punt return and the Broncos have the ball again.

And the Broncos will punt once again.

Wilson is sacked for the first time in the game.

First quarter

Panthers pull out a fake punt and keep the ball.

Another punt coming for the Broncos.

Panthers go backwards and the Broncos force another punt.

Broncos go three and out on their first offensive possession.

Broncos give up a first down but force a punt after that. Broncos will get their first chance on offense.

Pregame