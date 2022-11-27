USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Vols are ranked after 10-win regular season

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s regular season has concluded.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday after Week 13. Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 following Week 13.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Jones /Allsport

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports