USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Vols are ranked after 10-win regular season

By Dan Harralson
By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s regular season has concluded.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday after Week 13. Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 following Week 13.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Craig Jones /Allsport
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

