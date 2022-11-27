ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Knox Pages

Vanlue dispatches Bucyrus

Vanlue put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bucyrus in a 79-67 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 1. Vanlue darted in front of Bucyrus 21-16 to begin the second quarter.
VANLUE, OH
Knox Pages

Geneva Maxine McIntire Isett

Geneva Maxine Mcintire-Isett, age 97, was escorted into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This blessed event occurred on Sunday, 27 NOV 2022 at her residence in Danbury Senior Living Community, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Family and friends may pay their respects during calling hours on Wednesday, 07 DEC...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

GOAL Digital Academy announces honor roll for Newark and Mt. Vernon students

NEWARK — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.
NEWARK, OH
Knox Pages

Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage

CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County maternity housing receives grant

MOUNT VERNON -- Place 4 Grace, a Knox County-based ministry committed to providing safe housing options and other services to unwed pregnant women in Knox County for the last 6 years, has been awarded a $60,000 reimbursement grant by The Christ Foundation. The grant is payable over the next three...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

