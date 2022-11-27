ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) visit the Little Caesars Arena Sunday to take on the Detroit Pistons (5-16). Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Cavaliers lost 117-102 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, failing to cover as 4-point road underdogs. The Cavaliers are 11-7-1 against the spread (ATS) this season and have covered 3 of their last 4.

The addition of star G Donovan Mitchell has been impactful for Cleveland. He is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 30 points per game and shooting 50.1% from the field.

Detroit lost 108-102 Friday in Phoenix, but covered as 12-point road underdogs against the Suns. The Pistons are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 despite going just 2-5 straight up in that stint.

Detroit is led by G Bojan Bogdanovic, who is averaging 20.6 points per game. Former No. 1 overall pick G Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.9.

Cavaliers at Pistons odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Cavaliers -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Pistons +235 (bet $100 to win $235)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers -7.5 (-105) | Pistons +7.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cavaliers at Pistons key injuries

Cavaliers

  • C Jarrett Allen (back) questionable
  • G Caris LeVert (ankle) questionable
  • F Kevin Love (thumb) out

Pistons

  • F Saddiq Bey (ankle) questionable
  • G Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable
  • G Cade Cunningham (shin) out
  • F Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Cavaliers at Pistons picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 114, Pistons 109

PASS.

The Cavaliers are heavy favorites for a reason, but at (-280), there’s no value in backing them. Similarly, the Pistons without their top playmaker is not worth any ML wager.

BET PISTONS +7.5 (-115).

The Pistons have capable scoring options outside of Cunningham. Former top-3 pick C Marvin Bagley III has transitioned into their starting lineup and should do well if Allen is limited.

Simply put, the Pistons have been covering against good teams, and with the Cavaliers down key big men, there’s no reason to think that will stop anytime soon.

Detroit is also 3-5 at home, which for a 5-16 team, shows some success on its home court. Cleveland is 4-6 straight up on the road and have failed to cover 5 straight road games.

LEAN OVER 218.5 (-110).

The Cavaliers are 10-9 O/U this season while the Pistons are 12-8-1 O/U.

Detroit has gone over in 3 of its last 5. Detroit allows 117.4 points per game, and Cleveland does have two lethal playmaking guards in Mitchell and G Darius Garland.

While still among the best defenses in the NBA, Cleveland has relapsed a bit since last season and allowed 108.1 per game. With strong efficiencies offensively, the Cavaliers should be able to score with ease on a weak Detroit defense.

