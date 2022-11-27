Read full article on original website
Glenville High School in Cleveland is closed Thursday.
CMSD: Glenville High School in Cleveland closed Thursday due to staff absences
CLEVELAND — Some students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District received an unexpected day off as Glenville High School was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, “because of staff absences.”. CMSD confirmed the news across their social media platforms Thursday morning. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD...
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
Teen enters plea in Akron metro bus murder
An Akron teen charged in the death of a man on a metro bus in May 2021 has pled guilty.
Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh
A report from the Allegheny County Medical examiner’s office says 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Hill Avenue.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Family wants justice for Ohio woman found murdered in PA
Adrianna Kiri Taylor was a light in the lives she came across.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two dozen rounds fired at Akron home: Police
Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.
Ohio family puts up massive Christmas light display
A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
