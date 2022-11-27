ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Girls Celebrate Start of Chumash Study

The second grade of Cheder Chabad Monsey held a celebration to mark the start of their study of Chumash, with treats and an edible arts and crafts project. The second grade of Cheder Chabad Monsey held a celebration to mark the start of their study of Chumash, with treats and an edible arts and crafts project.
$2.5 Million Grant to Change the Face of Jewish Camping

Thousands more Jewish children in the United States and Europe will experience Chabad overnight camping beginning next summer thanks to a $2.5 million grant announced at the Kinus Hashluchim. Thousands more Jewish children in the United States and Europe will experience Chabad overnight camping beginning next summer thanks to a...
“Torah Tzivah” Had an Effect 45 Years Later

In the 1960s, a young Chabad boy befriended a neighbor, bringing him to Shul and teaching him the possuk of “Torah Tzivah”. The full effect of his actions was only revealed to him nearly five decades later…. In the 1960s, a young Chabad boy befriended a neighbor, bringing...

