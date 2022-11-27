ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

PORTLAND, ORE. — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
OREGON STATE
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers brace...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The nation's first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering whether to strike...
ARKANSAS STATE
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season

HILO, HAWAII — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in what is...
HILO, HI
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water

MONTROSE, PA. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock...
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his...
FLORIDA STATE
NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan for that could raise pay

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will seek permission and funding for a pilot program that would drastically raise teacher pay while subjecting them to more consequential evaluations. The board voted Thursday without opposition or discussion to move forward with a pilot program, after discussing...
Death of man who fell from airplane into Fuquay-Varina backyard ruled an accident

An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
