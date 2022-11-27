Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Allbirds Is Having a Massive Cyber Week Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Sneakers, Flats and More
Allbirds has built up a reputation for creating quality footwear that manages to be fashionable, comfortable, and good for the environment. So, of course, these aren't exactly the cheapest shoes around—at least, not usually. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you...
Clayton News Daily
How You Can Get the TikTok Famous Stanley Thermos For Free
Stanley is a brand that's been around for quite some time, but its Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is having a moment on TikTok–and now one can be yours for free. Thanks to a partnership between Stanley and Olay, online shoppers can snag a free 40-ounce water bottle in the first-ever “Blue Glow” color inspired by Olay's new Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 line–which has also gone viral on TikTok due to its ability to trap moisture and hydrate skin better than some other gel moisturizers.
"Is It Worth It?": This TikToker Is Going Viral For Slicing Open Designer Goods To Show How Much They're Really Worth, And It's Eye-Opening
"I realized people don't know enough about leather and they just take the price as the signal of the quality."
I Just Want To Talk To Whoever Designed These 17 Absolute Nightmarish Kitchens
Maybe, just maybe, a toilet shouldn't be in the kitchen.
Comments / 0